Toledo Takes Series Finale against Rochester 13-4

ROCHESTER, NY - The Toledo Mud Hens beat the Rochester Red Wings 13-4 Sunday afternoon. The game got off to a slow start, but the Toledo bats later warmed up, while the bullpen held Rochester to just four runs on seven hits.

Sawyer Gipson-Long would get the start for the Mud Hens' series finale against the Red Wings. Gipson-Long picked up two strikeouts, while seating the Rochester lineup in order. His outing would be short lived, however, as an hour-long rain delay ended his day after just one inning.

José Urquidy would take over on the mound once play resumed. He picked up right where Gipson-Long left off, also seating the Red Wings in order.

The slow open finally gave way for the Hens in the third inning. Gage Workman and Akil Baddoo each drew a walk, putting runners on the corners for Justyn-Henry Malloy. Malloy picked up his forty-fifth RBI of the season to give the Mud Hens a 1-0 lead.

Rochester was quick to tie things back up during Urquidy's second inning. J.T. Arudda got aboard with a base hit to left field, before a flyout moved him to third base. Nasim Nuñez was able to then tie the game 1-1 with a base hit of his own.

The Hens would get back to their more usual streaky scoring ways in the fourth. They quickly juiced the bases as Max Anderson, Kevin Newman, and Trei Cruz all picked up base hits. Rochester pitcher Andry Lara then gave up two runs by walking Eduardo Valencia and then being called for a balk, making it 3-1. With the bases still loaded, Hao-Yu Lee tacked on two more runs with a base hit to center field to put Toledo ahead 5-1.

The Red Wings would look to put a dent into that lead as Jordan Balazovic took over with one man on for Urquidy. José Tena jumped on Balazovic, hitting a double to right field to put runners on second and third. A groundout to Newman then allowed Yohandy Morales to score from third, but the Hens wouldn't allow any further damage.

In the fifth, the Mud Hens would get their run back and tack on another to get ahead 7-2. Anderson drew a four-pitch walk, before Newman picked up his second base hit of the day to put runners on first and third. Cruz then brought in a run with his ninth double of the season, while Newman moved to third. Toledo's second run would come from a Valencia sacrifice fly, before Rochester escaped a bases-loaded jam.

Balazovic's outing would continue for a second inning as he made his third appearance of the series. He opened the sixth by walking C.J. Stubbs, before giving up an RBI double to Nuñez to make it 7-3. From there, Balazovic picked up two strikeouts and ended the inning with a groundout.

After Rochester picked up a run in the seventh, Toledo would get even further ahead in the eighth. Malloy would make the most of having two men on and no outs as he crushed a cutter 411 ft to left-center field to put the Hens ahead 10-4.

From there, Toledo was able to load the bases, before scoring on a forceout and bringing in two more runs on a Gage Workman triple.

The Mud Hens would take their 13-4 lead into the bottom of the ninth, as they turned to RJ Petit to close the game out. Petit took his closing duties seriously as he faced four batters and struck out three to finish off the Red Wings.

The Toledo Mud Hens will make their return to Fifth Third Field Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. to open a series against the St. Paul Saints.

Notables:

Justyn-Henry Malloy (3-5, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, R, BB)

Hao-Yu Lee (3-6, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

Akil Baddoo (1-2, 4 BB, R)

Kevin Newman (3-5, 3 R, 2 K)

Trei Cruz (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)







