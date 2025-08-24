Jacksonville Falls in Series Finale against Worcester

Published on August 24, 2025 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - Zach McCambley tossed an immaculate inning, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell in the series finale against the Worcester Red Sox, 8-3, Sunday from Polar Park.

Worcester (64-61, 23-28) struck first in the series finale. With one out in the first, Kristian Campbell singled and Mikey Romero walked. An error on a pickoff to first base allowed Campbell to reach third. With runners at the corners, a Romero stolen base coupled with a throwing error, brought home the first run of the game for the Red Sox. Leading 1-0, Nathan Hickey smashed an RBI triple, extending the lead to two.

Leading 2-0 in the second, Karson Simas wacked a leadoff double. He advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt, scoring one batter later on an RBI single from Nick Sogard. Following a stolen base, Campbell (7) clobbered a two-run blast, making it 5-0.

Trailing by five, Jacksonville (75-50, 28-22) gave the ball to McCambley in the third inning. The righty tossed an immaculate inning, recording five swings-and-misses, while keeping the Jumbo Shrimp deficit at five.

The Red Sox's bats returned to form in the fourth. With one out, Sogard singled. Two batters later, Romero (4) crushed a two-run home run, extending the lead, 7-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp answered in the sixth inning. With one out, Matthew Etzel and Jacob Berry ripped back-to-back knocks. Connor Norby rolled a groundout, scoring Etzel from third, making it 7-1.

Jacksonville added another run in the seventh. Victor Mesa Jr. walked, and Johnny Olmstead doubled to begin the frame. Following a strikeout, Cody Morissette hit an RBI groundout, scoring another run, 7-2.

Worcester responded in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Phillip Sikes (6) clubbed a solo home run, making it 8-2.

The Shrimp battled back in the eighth. With two outs, Norby (3) crushed his second home run of the series, adding the third run of the game for Jacksonville, 8-3.

Following an off-day, Jacksonville returns to VyStar Ballpark for a six-game series against the Rochester Red Wings. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.







International League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.