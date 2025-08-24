Chasers Take Series Finale at Columbus with 7-3 Win

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers extended their win streak to 3 with Sunday afternoon's 7-3 win over the Columbus Clippers, taking 5 of six in the road series at Huntington Park.

Omaha plated the first run of the game in the 2nd inning, as Luca Tresh connected on a solo home run to give the Storm Chasers a 1-0 advantage.

In the top of the 3rd, the Storm Chasers loaded the bases with a walk and a pair of singles. An RBI groundout from Jac Caglianone scored Diego Castillo, putting Omaha ahead 2-0.

The Storm Chasers extended their lead to 3-0 in the 5th after a double from Drew Waters scored Harold Castro.

Right-handed starter Chandler Champlain opened the game with a scoreless 1st inning and a 1-2-3 2nd, working around loaded bases in the 3rd for an additional scoreless frame.

Champlain faced the minimum in the 4th with a scoreless inning before pitching one out into the 5th before he was relieved by Brandon Johnson. Columbus shrunk the deficit to 3-2 after Johnson allowed his pair of inherited runners to score, both runs charged to Champlain.

The Clippers tied the game at 3-3 after Johnson surrendered a homer in the 6th inning, though Omaha regained a 4-3 lead in the 7th with an RBI single from Caglianone.

Eric Cerantola replaced Johnson in the bottom of the 7th, offering 2.0 hitless innings and facing one over the minimum. In the top of the 8th, Castillo singled in Peyton Wilson and a Castro 2-run double stretched the Storm Chasers' lead to 7-3.

Joey Krehbiel finished the game with a scoreless 9th and the 7-3 score in favor of the Storm Chasers held to be final.

After an off day Monday, Omaha returns to Werner Park for a 6-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Right-hander Ben Kudrna is scheduled to pitch.







