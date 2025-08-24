Get Your Wet Naps Ready... "Wing Fest" Returns to Sahlen Field Labor Day Weekend
August 24, 2025
Buffalo Bisons News Release
The 24th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival returns to Sahlen Field, Saturday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31, as Buffalo's resident Wing King, Drew Cerza, leads a 2-day celebration of our beloved chicken wing!
Wing Fest features an incredible lineup of more than 20 local and national wing vendors, offering everything from classic buffalo wings to unique, creative takes on the iconic dish. As always, the National Buffalo Wing Festival will include live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and the much-anticipated US Chicken Wing Wing Eating Championship.
The festival will also continue its tradition of giving back to the local community. Since 2002, over $500,000 has been donated back to local charities. Last year 23,000 people attended, including people from 48 different states and 26 countries.
Wing Fest Tickets
Wing Fest general admission tickets are $20 while kids 8 and under admitted free. Tickets can be purchased here or through the festival website at Buffalowing.com.
More info is available at www.buffalowing.com
