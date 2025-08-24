Justin Crawford Goes Deep to Propel 'Pigs to Sweep of Bulls

Published on August 24, 2025 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (73-52, 27-24) completed their first six-game sweep in nearly two years as they beat the Durham Bulls (70-53, 25-23) 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park for their sixth straight win of the week.

Durham actually drew first blood, getting solo homers from Cooper Hummel in the second and Kameron Misner in the third to take a 2-0 lead.

Justin Crawford bombed his fifth homer of the season to cancel out one of those solo shots in the fourth.

In the sixth, the 'Pigs worked two walks and a single to open the frame, loading the bases. Back-to-back sacrifice flies from Donovan Walton and Rafael Lantigua gave the 'Pigs the lead.

Brewer Hicklen mashed his fourth homer as a 'Pig for an insurance run in the seventh with Payton Henry adding another with a two-out RBI single in the eighth.

In the ninth, Durham got an RBI single from Tristan Peters and an RBI double from Tanner Murray to pull within a run. Max Lazar (S, 4) managed to strike out Coco Montes with runners at second and third to secure the save and the sweep.

Nolan Hoffman (4-0) worked a scoreless sixth for the win for the 'Pigs, allowing just a hit batter.

Forrest Whitley (3-3) took the loss for the Bulls, allowing three runs in 5.1 innings on four hits and two walks, striking out six.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs begin a six-game series on the road at Werner Park against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday, August 26th. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 7:35 p.m.

