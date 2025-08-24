WooSox Peel Jumbo Shrimp, 6-5

Published on August 24, 2025 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Worcester - The Worcester Red Sox edged the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 6-5 on a spectacular Saturday afternoon/evening in front of a season-high sellout crowd of 9,508 fans at Polar Park. Eight of the nine members of the WooSox starting lineup had at least one hit including four players with 2 hits apiece. Worcester improved to 63-61 with the victory while Jacksonville fell to 75-49 (still best in the league). The WooSox trail the series, 3 games to 2 with the finale on tap for Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville sent Hudson, MA native and Worcester Academy alum Morgan McSweeney to the mound, but the WooSox quickly spoiled the homecoming. With two outs in the bottom of the first, Mikey Romero singled and Trayce Thompson drew a walk. This paved the way for Nathan Hickey (2-for-4, RBI) to open the scoring with a groundball single through the right side, putting Worcester up 1-0.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Kristian Campbell (2-for-5, RBI) came to the plate with two outs and two men on. Campbell legged out a groundball single to shortstop that scored Seby Zavala and when the throw was mishandled at first base Chad Tromp (2-for-4) scampered home to up the lead to 3-0.

The WooSox kept their foot on the gas in the 3rd. Trayce Thompson led off with a single, and after two outs, Zavala came to the plate. The WooSox backstop punished a hanging slider from McSweeney to send the ball into the sea of fans on the left field berm extending the Sox lead to 5-0. The 2-run homer traveled 384 feet and was Zavala's 7th round-tripper of the season.

On the mound for Worcester, Tyler Uberstine delivered a quality start in 5.2 innings of work. The right-hander scattered 4 hits while giving up 2 runs (both coming in the 6th inning). The win evened his record at 3-3.

The two Jacksonville runs in the 6th came courtesy of Cody Morissette, who tagged a 2-run double to center. Morissette also has some New England roots, he is a native of Exeter, N.H., and played three years at Boston College. The double knocked Uberstine out of the game, but Jovani Moran came on to strike out the next batter and end the frame. In two innings of relief, Moran yielded a lone run while striking out 4 batters.

In the bottom half of the inning, Nick Sogard (2-for-5) laced a line drive double down the right field line with one out. After a bloop single from Campbell put runners on the corners, Sogard scored on an RBI groundout from Romero.

Leading 6-3 in the top of the 9th, Worcester survived a scare after Jumbo Shrimp C Joe Mack cracked a 2-run home run off WooSox reliever Zack Kelly. Jacksonville would put the tying man on base later in the inning, but Kelly got the final out for his second of the season.

The clubs play the finale of their 6-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm at Polar Park. It will mark Worcester's final home game of the month and will be shown live on NESN and heard on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

Worcester will be bidding to gain a split and avoid their first series loss in more than a month. They have not lost any of their last four series since getting swept in a 3-game set by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at home from July 18-20.

Lefty Kyle Harrison (4-2, 3.69) will make his 11th start since joining the WooSox against Jacksonville southpaw Patrick Monteverde (4-4, 4.58) in a rematch of the series-opener from last Tuesday won by the WooSox, 4-3.







International League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.