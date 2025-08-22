Jumbo Shrimp Sweep a Pair from the WooSox at Polar Park, 4-0 & 11-4

Worcester - The Worcester Red Sox were swept in a doubleheader for only the second time in their nine twin bills this season as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp took a pair from the WooSox on Thursday at Polar Park by 4-0 and 11-4 scores. Worcester (62-60) has swept four doubleheaders, been swept twice, and split three others while Jacksonville (74-48) swept their fourth doubleheader in as many tries this season. The Jumbo Shrimp, already the first half champions, improved on their best league-leading best overall record.

Jacksonville's impressive 21-year-old lefty Robby Snelling blanked the WooSox over 6-innings in the opener to improve to 3-2 and lower his ERA to 1.13 in seven starts with the Jumbo Shrimp since being promoted from Double-A on July 9. Snelling, who allowed just 4 hits and 3 walks with 8 strikeouts, was acquired by Miami from the Padres in July of 2024 as part of a trade that sent reliever Tanner Scott to San Diego. A Nevada native, he was a 1st round pick of the Padres in the 2022 Draft who could have played football (linebacker) and baseball (pitcher) in college, but ultimately decided to just pitch at LSU. In his last 30 innings he has now struck out 46 batters.

In Game 1, the Jumbo Shrimp got 3 hits from Exeter, NH native and Boston College product Cody Morissette who was making his first start since his promotion from Double-A. The lefty hitting second baseman doubled in the 2nd, singled in the 4th, walked in the 5th, and singled in the 7th to complete a perfect night. Rehabbing Miami third baseman Connor Norby was perfect as well as he blasted a 2-run HR (#2) in the 3rd inning to give the Jumbo Shrimp all they would need. Norby also had a single and a walk in his fourth game while rehabbing from elbow inflammation that has had him on the Marlins injured list for the last month.

For the WooSox, who were shutout for the 6th time this season, but for the first time at home since last September 13th, Nick Sogard and Phillip Sikes were both 2-for-3 while Chadwick Tromp had the other Sox hit (all of which were singles). Worcester did put runners on base in all 7-innings of Game 1, but left 8 on base. Jose De Leon (0-5) was the starter and loser - 3+ IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 4 SO.

Worcester wasted little time in getting on the board in Game 2. Kristian Campbell walked with one out in the 1st-inning and came home on an RBI single by Trayce Thompson. In the 2nd, Corey Rosier led with a walk and scored on an RBI groundout by Campbell. That 2-0 lead stood up until the top of 5th inning when Jacksonville erupted for 8 runs to take command.

Worcester's own young lefty pitching prospect, Connelly Early, was sharp through the first four scoreless innings, but things unraveled slowly and then quickly in the 5th. The Jumbo Shrimp used four straight singles to begin the frame to tie the game at 2-2. After a catcher's interference loaded the bases, Early was lifted in favor of Hobie Harris. Jacksonville immediately took the lead on an RBI single and a run-producing walk to go up 4-2. After the first out of the inning, Jumbo Shrimp RF Victor Mesa Jr. broke the game opening by drilling a grand slam over the Worcester Wall in right to make it 8-2 and cap the 8-run uprising.

Early (2-1) was the loser going 4+ innings and allowing 5 hits, 5 runs (4 earned), with 1 walk and 6 strikeouts. Thompson, Rosier, and Mikey Romero all had 2 hits apiece for the WooSox.

The WooSox made several roster moves prior to the game as three players were officially promoted from Worcester to Boston including OF Jhostynxon Garcia who received the call to head to New York for what would be his Major League debut. "The Password" left Worcester after batting .303 with 17 HR & 56 RBI in 66 games with the WooSox. RHP Richard Fitts and INF David Hamilton were both also recalled by Boston on Thursday.

Between Wednesday & Thursday, the WooSox placed three players on the 7-day injured list...INF Vaughn Grissom (right foot inflammation), RHP Cooper Criswell (right elbow inflammation), and OF Tyler McDonough (left leg strain). Worcester added relievers Jovani Moran and Isaiah Campbell following their options from Boston and also added two newcomers from Double-A Portland...INF/OF Karson Simas and INF/OF Max Ferguson.

Game Four of this 6-game series at Polar Park will take place Friday night at 6:45 pm. LHP Payton Tolle (1-1, 4.50) makes his third WooSox start and will be opposed by Jacksonville righty Ryan Gusto (0-1, 10.38). The game can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network and will be televised on tape delay later in the evening on NESN+. It will be Korean Heritage Night and after the game fans will be treated to another UniBank Fireworks spectacular.







