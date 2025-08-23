Leon Comes up Big in Stripers' Narrow 4-3 Win Over Redbirds

Published on August 22, 2025 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Sandy Leon belted a three-run home run to give the Gwinnett Stripers (23-25) an early lead and made a clutch tag at the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning to preserve a 4-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds (24-25) on Friday night at AutoZone Park. Luke Waddell tallied the game-winning hit with a two-out RBI single in the eighth as Gwinnett improved to 3-1 in the series.

Decisive Plays: Leon made it 3-0 Stripers with a towering homer (9) to right field in the second. Memphis scratched out three runs against Jhancarlos Lara over the second and fourth innings to tie the game at 3-3. That score held until the eighth, when Cody Milligan drew a leadoff walk and scored on Waddell's first-pitch single into left field off John King (L, 0-1). In the bottom of the eighth, JJ Wetherholt singled and advanced to third with one out, then tried to score on a roller to the drawn-in infield. The throw home from shortstop Jonathan Ornelas was low, but Leon dug it out and made a diving tag on Wetherholt to hold the lead. Wander Suero (W, 2-3) and Daysbel Hernandez (S, 1) then retired the final four batters in order.

Key Contributors: Leon (1-for-4, homer, 3 RBIs) and Waddell (2-for-4, RBI) combined to drive in Gwinnett's four runs. Hayden Harris (2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 SO), Suero (2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 SO), and Hernandez finished the game with 5.0 two-hit frames. Memphis starter Aaron Wilkerson pitched 7.0 innings (6 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO) for a quality start in a no-decision.

Noteworthy: Leon's home run was Gwinnett's eighth through four games in the series. Jesus Bastidas went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Harris (10 games, 13.2 innings) and Suero (8 games, 9.0 innings) both extended scoreless streaks. Jarred Kelenic went 0-for-4 to snap a nine-game hitting streak.

Next Game (Saturday, August 23): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, 7:35 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. Atlanta Braves' LHP and reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale (0-1, 3.00 ERA) will make his third rehab start for the Stripers opposite RHP Curtis Taylor (8-4, 3.56 ERA) of the Redbirds. Radio Broadcast: 7:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 26): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Xolos de Gwinnett Tie Dye T-Shirt presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.