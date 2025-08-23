IronPigs Topple Bulls 5-2
Published on August 22, 2025 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley scored all five of its runs in the sixth inning in sending the Durham Bulls to their longest losing streak of the season, 5-2 at Coca Cola Park on Friday night.
Durham (25-21) took a 1-0 lead in the fifth thanks to consecutive doubles by Tanner Murray and Coco Montes, but the Bulls stranded the bases loaded against Andrew Painter.
The Iron Pigs (25-24) then gently scored five runs in the sixth against Ryan Shreve (L, 0-1), who was making his Bulls debut. Shreve walked the leadoff hitter, then a bunt hit by Johan Rojas set the inning up. Justin Crawford blooped a double a foot inside the right field line to score the tying run. With the infield in, Otto Kemp softly lined a two-run hit to right for a 3-1 lead. An error on a double play grounder that would have ended the inning brought in a fourth run, followed by a base hit down the left field line from Payton Henry that capped the five-run inning.
Trailing 5-1 in the seventh, Durham loaded the bases on walks from former Bulls reliever Jacob Waguespack, but only mustered one run. Tre Morgan hit a sac fly down the left field line as Rojas made a terrific running catch to deny an extra base hit.
The Bulls finished the game 1-11 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on in the loss.
Lucas Sims (W, 2-1) earned the win in relief thanks to a scoreless sixth inning, with Daniel Robert (S, 4) registering his fourth save by working a perfect ninth inning.
Kameron Misner reached base four times thanks to a double and three walks. Tanner Murray had two of Durham's five hits, a single and double.
How It Happened: The Iron Pigs sent Durham to its fourth consecutive loss, the Bulls' longest losing streak of the season. The key hits in the sixth were a bunt single, and a pair of run-scoring hits that were hit 68 and 63mph that found the perfect landing spots.
What's Next: Game five of the series is slated for 6:35 PM ET with Yoniel Curet (0-2, 5.68) scheduled to oppose Gabe Mosser (3-4, 6.11).
International League Stories from August 22, 2025
- Saints One Out from Victory, Give up Crushing Home Run in 5-3 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- I-Cubs Walk It off in Extras with, 3-2, Win Over Sugar Land - Iowa Cubs
- Leon Comes up Big in Stripers' Narrow 4-3 Win Over Redbirds - Gwinnett Stripers
- Wilkerson Tosses Quality Start in Memphis Loss to Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Strong Offensive Showing from Hens Falls Just Short, 10-9, to Red Wings - Toledo Mud Hens
- Five-Run First Inning Lifts Sounds Over Bats - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Fail to Convert Hits, Drop Fourth-Straight to Sounds - Louisville Bats
- Morales Caps off Red Wings Comeback with Walk-Off Bomb - Rochester Red Wings
- Five-Run Sixth Powers 'Pigs to Fourth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Big Inning Too Much for Bisons to Overcome in 7-4 Loss - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs Topple Bulls 5-2 - Durham Bulls
- Candelario Slam Propels RailRiders past Buffalo - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bullpen, Four-Run Seventh Lead Shrimp by WooSox - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Megill Shines, Clifford Homers Twice, and Syracuse Shuts out Indianapolis, 5-0, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Suárez Earns Win on MLB Rehab - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Held in Check, Fall to Tides 4-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Indians Shut out by Mets in Friday Night Affair - Indianapolis Indians
- August 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - Iowa Cubs
- MLB's Top Pitching Prospect Bubba Chandler Selected by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 22, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- 2025 Chasers in the Community: June & July - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 22 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Partner with Treasure Island Resort & Casino and Prairie Island Indian Community for Native American Heritage Night - St. Paul Saints
- Jumbo Shrimp Sweep a Pair from the WooSox at Polar Park, 4-0 & 11-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- Delgado's RBI Single Propels Sounds to Back-And-Forth Win over Bats - Nashville Sounds
- For Second Time this Season Saints Shut out on Pablo Day, Lose 6-0 to Express - St. Paul Saints
- Clarke's Walk-Off Give Bisons a Doubleheader Split - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.