IronPigs Topple Bulls 5-2

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley scored all five of its runs in the sixth inning in sending the Durham Bulls to their longest losing streak of the season, 5-2 at Coca Cola Park on Friday night.

Durham (25-21) took a 1-0 lead in the fifth thanks to consecutive doubles by Tanner Murray and Coco Montes, but the Bulls stranded the bases loaded against Andrew Painter.

The Iron Pigs (25-24) then gently scored five runs in the sixth against Ryan Shreve (L, 0-1), who was making his Bulls debut. Shreve walked the leadoff hitter, then a bunt hit by Johan Rojas set the inning up. Justin Crawford blooped a double a foot inside the right field line to score the tying run. With the infield in, Otto Kemp softly lined a two-run hit to right for a 3-1 lead. An error on a double play grounder that would have ended the inning brought in a fourth run, followed by a base hit down the left field line from Payton Henry that capped the five-run inning.

Trailing 5-1 in the seventh, Durham loaded the bases on walks from former Bulls reliever Jacob Waguespack, but only mustered one run. Tre Morgan hit a sac fly down the left field line as Rojas made a terrific running catch to deny an extra base hit.

The Bulls finished the game 1-11 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on in the loss.

Lucas Sims (W, 2-1) earned the win in relief thanks to a scoreless sixth inning, with Daniel Robert (S, 4) registering his fourth save by working a perfect ninth inning.

Kameron Misner reached base four times thanks to a double and three walks. Tanner Murray had two of Durham's five hits, a single and double.

How It Happened: The Iron Pigs sent Durham to its fourth consecutive loss, the Bulls' longest losing streak of the season. The key hits in the sixth were a bunt single, and a pair of run-scoring hits that were hit 68 and 63mph that found the perfect landing spots.

What's Next: Game five of the series is slated for 6:35 PM ET with Yoniel Curet (0-2, 5.68) scheduled to oppose Gabe Mosser (3-4, 6.11).







