Big Inning Too Much for Bisons to Overcome in 7-4 Loss

Published on August 22, 2025 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y - The Buffalo Bisons scored first but eventually fell 7-4 to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday night at Sahlen Field thanks to one big inning for the RailRiders.

After one and a half scoreless innings, Buffalo was able to strike first in the bottom of the second off of a Brandon Valenzuela two run home run to center off of Kenta Maeda, it was Valenzuela's first home run with the Bisons and in Triple-A.

However, Scranton Wilkes-Barre answered back right away with a huge inning, putting up seven runs off of three extra base hits in the third inning. They started the inning with four straight hits, Jorbit Vivas brought the first run in off an RBI infield single, JC Escarra then brought in two with a double. Following that the RailRiders loaded the bases for Jeimer Candelario who cleaned up with a grand slam and gave them a 7-2 lead.

Buffalo starter Adam Kloffenstein's day was finished after three innings of work, he allowed a total seven earned runs off of six hits, while striking out four batters in the outing. He was relieved by Andrew Bash, who kept the score as is pitching three and a third scoreless innings and striking out six RailRiders batters.

Following the two runs in the second, the herd were held scoreless for the next three frames despite putting a runner on in all three of those innings. In the sixth the Bisons were able to force Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to go to the bullpen following a leadoff walk, but Buffalo was unable to bring him around.

The Bisons bullpen continued their strong performance, as Trenton Wallace came in and threw one and two-third innings of scoreless ball. Wallace escaped a bases loaded jam in the eighth, he struck out four. Brayden Fisher pitched the ninth in his first Bison appearance since May 4, he also recorded a clean outing. In six innings the Buffalo bullpen allowed no runs and just three hits in total.

The Bisons finally got on the board again and were able to cut the lead to four in the bottom of the eighth following back to back two out doubles from Michael Stefanic and Yohendrick Piñango. In the ninth the Bisons put runners on second and third and brought home a run via a wild pitch but that was all they could do.

The two teams will play the fifth game of the six game set tomorrow night with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Lazaro Estrada is scheduled to get the start for the Bisons. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com starts at 6:15 p.m. with Brian Koziol. The game will also air on MyTV Buffalo starting at 6:30 p.m. with the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Duke McGuire and the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







International League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.