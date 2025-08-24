Schedule Update: Bisons Games on September 7 & 21 to Have 12:05 p.m. First Pitches

Published on August 23, 2025 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Bisons have announced that their two remaining Sunday home games, September 7 vs. Syracuse and September 21 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, now have a scheduled 12:05 p.m. first pitches with Sahlen Field gates opening at 11:30 a.m.

Season Ticket Holders and fans with tickets dated (but with TBA as times) for either game will be able to use their existing tickets for entry into the game(s). Those tickets will not have to be reissued.

Both games will be WNY Immediate Care Fundays featuring a Mascot Meet n' Greet pregame, in-game activities, and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates. The game on Sunday, September 7 is also the Bisons annual First Responders Day Game where all our brave First Responders will be able to claim up to four (4) FREE tickets to the game by showing a valid First Responders ID at the Sahlen Field Box Office.







International League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.