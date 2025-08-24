Schedule Update: Bisons Games on September 7 & 21 to Have 12:05 p.m. First Pitches
Published on August 23, 2025 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Bisons have announced that their two remaining Sunday home games, September 7 vs. Syracuse and September 21 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, now have a scheduled 12:05 p.m. first pitches with Sahlen Field gates opening at 11:30 a.m.
Season Ticket Holders and fans with tickets dated (but with TBA as times) for either game will be able to use their existing tickets for entry into the game(s). Those tickets will not have to be reissued.
Both games will be WNY Immediate Care Fundays featuring a Mascot Meet n' Greet pregame, in-game activities, and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates. The game on Sunday, September 7 is also the Bisons annual First Responders Day Game where all our brave First Responders will be able to claim up to four (4) FREE tickets to the game by showing a valid First Responders ID at the Sahlen Field Box Office.
International League Stories from August 23, 2025
- McCrushin It: McCusker Sets Single-Season Franchise Home Run Record, But Saints Fall, 10-9, to Express - St. Paul Saints
- Redbirds Unable to Support Fantastic Taylor Start, Drop Series - Memphis Redbirds
- Blistering Bats Storm Past Sounds in 13-4 Win - Louisville Bats
- Hoskins and Cameron Go Back-To-Back, Sounds Out-Hit in Loss to Bats - Nashville Sounds
- Waddell, Stripers Rally for Another Late Win in Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- IronPigs Down Bulls 5-4 in Ten - Durham Bulls
- Mud Hens Dominate in a 5 Home Run Night - Toledo Mud Hens
- Mud Hens Blast Five Homers, Power Past Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- Kachmar Strikes out 10 in 7-2 Win over Sugar Land - Iowa Cubs
- Record-Setting Victory Secures Series Win for Chasers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Late Home Run Dooms Knights in Norfolk - Charlotte Knights
- Soto Blasts Walk-Off Homer - Norfolk Tides
- Payton Henry Bunts 'Pigs to Third Walk-Off Win of the Week - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Big Innings Sink Bisons 10-3 against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Buffalo Bisons
- Mets Blank Indians for Second Straight Night - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Plate 10 in Saturday Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Clippers Fall in Historic Fashion Saturday - Columbus Clippers
- Schedule Update: Bisons Games on September 7 & 21 to Have 12:05 p.m. First Pitches - Buffalo Bisons
- Comeback Effort Falls Short in 6-5 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- August 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 23, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 23 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- Tolle Turns in Dominant Outing in WooSox, 9-3 Loss to Jumbo Shrimp - Worcester Red Sox
- Halpin and Valera Each Have Four-Hit Games - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Big Innings Sink Bisons 10-3 against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre
- Schedule Update: Bisons Games on September 7 & 21 to Have 12:05 p.m. First Pitches
- Big Inning Too Much for Bisons to Overcome in 7-4 Loss
- Clarke's Walk-Off Give Bisons a Doubleheader Split
- August 24: 'Funday' Includes Back 2 School Giveaway and Carnival Day Games