Redbirds Unable to Support Fantastic Taylor Start, Drop Series
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 4-2 loss on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.
Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor went scoreless for the first 6.0 innings and faced one above the minimum. The right-handed pitcher finished 7.0 innings and allowed two unearned runs on three hits, walked two and struck out four. Taylor lowered his EERA to 3.35 on the season with the effort.
Shortstop JJ Wetherholt reached four times in a 3-for-4 night. The left-handed hitter smacked two doubles, walked and scored a run. Two of the hits came against MLB Rehabber Chris Sale. Designated hitter Blaze Jordan and right fielder Matt Koperniak provided the RBIs for Memphis.
The Redbirds offense stranded 10 runners on base, seven of which between the fifth and seventh innings, and went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Memphis committed two errors, one of which led to two unearned runs in the seventh inning.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, August 24 to wrap up a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.
