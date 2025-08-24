Comeback Effort Falls Short in 6-5 Loss

WORCESTER, Mass. - Deyvison De Los Santos reached base four times and Joe Mack homered on Saturday, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's comeback effort came up short in a 6-5 loss to the Worcester Red Sox from Polar Park.

The Red Sox (63-61, 22-28) jumped on Jumbo Shrimp (75-49, 28-21) starter Morgan McSweeney (3-1) early on. Mikey Romero singled and Trayce Thompson walked with two outs in the firth. Nathan Hickey followed with an RBI single to put Worcester in front 1-0.

Seby Zavala started the second with a walk before Chadwick Tromp singled. Thanks to a sacrifice bunt and a ground out, there were runners on second and third with two outs. An infield single for Kristian Campbell coupled with an error brought in both runners to widen the gap to 3-0.

Thompson began the third with a single. Three batters later, Zavala went deep to put Worcester at a 5-0 advantage.

Jacksonville broke through in the sixth. De Los Santos was hit by a pitch from WooSox starter Tyler Uberstine (3-3) and Victor Mesa Jr. walked. After a fielder's choice and strikeout, Cody Morissette's two-run double cut the deficit to 5-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, however, Worcester struck back. Nick Sogard doubled and Campbell singled with one out. A Romero RBI ground out made it 6-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp got that run back I nthe seventh. Jacob Berry collected a one-out double and scored two batters later on a De Los Santos single.

Berry led off the ninth by drawing a walk. Mack then smashed a two-run shot to draw the Jumbo Shrimp to within 6-5. However, Zack Kelly was able to get through the ninth and pick up his second save.

Jacksonville vies for a series win in Sunday's 1:05 p.m. series finale. LHP Patrick Monteverde (4-4, 4.58 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against WooSox LHP Kyle Harrison (4-2, 3.69 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







