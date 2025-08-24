IronPigs Down Bulls 5-4 in Ten

Published on August 23, 2025 under International League (IL)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs scored a run in the bottom of the 10th to hand the Durham Bulls their fifth straight loss, 5-4 at Coca Cola Park on Saturday night.

The Bulls (25-22) scored twice in the top of the ninth to grab their first lead of the game thanks to a single by Jamie Westbrook and an error in left field by Otto Kemp that brought Kameron Misner home with the leading run.

However, the Iron Pigs (26-24) tied the game in the bottom half on a sac fly to right by Kemp against reliever Kodi Whitley.

Durham failed to score in the top of the 10th, and with Rafael Lantigua at second base to start the bottom half, Peyton Henry's bunt rolled was let go by reliever Joey Gerber (L, 0-2), and third baseman Coco Montes barehanded it up and threw wildly past first base to score Lantigua to end the game.

Tanner Murray homered in the fifth, his 14th of the season.

Yoniel Curet worked five innings, permitting two runs (none earned) and fanned four in a no-decision.

How It Happened: The game ended on the first pitch of the 10th on Henry's intended sacrifice bunt. The loss was Durham's fifth straight, resetting a season high, but the Bulls' third in the series when leading late in the game. On Wednesday night, the Bulls carried a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth, only to lose on a game winning homer by Lantigua. On Thursday, the Bulls led 4-1 in the eighth, but lost in 10, 6-5. On Saturday, the Bulls grabbed a 4-3 lead in the ninth, only to see the Iron Pigs tie the game in the bottom half, then win it in 10 once again. The Bulls fell 8 1/2 behind first place Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

What's Next: The road trip closes on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM ET with Forrest Whitley matching against Alan Rangel at Coca Cola Field.







