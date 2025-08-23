Halpin and Valera Each Have Four-Hit Games

COLUMBUS, OH - George Valera hit for the cycle, and Petey Halpin also collected four hits with a long ball in a wild affair Friday night at Huntington Park which ultimately saw the Clippers fall to Omaha, 5-4.

After tripling in the 2nd inning and doubling in the 4th, Valera crushed a solo homer to right field in the bottom of the 6th inning. He singled in the 8th to complete the cycle.

With the loss, Columbus falls to 18-29 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 52-67 overall this season.

