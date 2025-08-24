RailRiders Plate 10 in Saturday Win

Published on August 23, 2025 under International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Buffalo Bisons 10-3 at Sahlen Field Saturday night. The RailRiders hit five home runs and backed strong pitching from Brendan Beck and Allan Winans for their third week of the series.

Omar Martinez staked the RailRiders to a 1-0 lead in the third with his first Triple-A home run. Martinez took a 1-1 offering from Bisons starter Lazaro Estrada 413 feet to center for the early edge.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended the lead on a two-run homer from Brennen Davis in the top of the third, but Buffalo countered with a pair of runs on a pair of walks, a hit and a double play ball.

The RailRiders sent eight hitters to the plate in the fifth, building a 7-2 lead. Jorbit Vivas singled in Jeimer Candelario and Andrew Velazquez scored on a throwing error to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 5-2 advantage. Spencer Jones launched his 16th SWB home run and 32nd of the year overall to extend that lead.

Davis led off the sixth with his second home run of the game, 435 feet to left off Estrada. After an error put Jose Rojas on, Candelario drilled his second home run in the last two games to give the RailRiders a 10-2 lead.

Beck (7-1) worked the first five innings, striking out five and walking three. Winans pitched the final four innings for his first save of the season, allowing a run on a pair of hits while striking out five.

Estrada (3-7) took the loss after surrendering the first nine runs, eight of which were earned.

Eight of nine RailRiders in the starting lineup had at least one hit, keyed by multi-hit nights for Davis and J.C. Escarra.

The RailRiders and Bisons close out their series on Sunday afternoon. Erick Leal and Easton Lucas start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo, respectively, with a 1:05 P.M. first pitch. The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday, August 26, to open a six-game set against the Syracuse Mets. Find promotional information and buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.

