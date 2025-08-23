August 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys

Published on August 23, 2025

IOWA CUBS (60-63, 21-28) vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (59-62, 20-26)

Saturday, August 23 - 6:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Chris Kachmar (1-3, 7.11) vs. LHP Colton Gordon (4-0, 2.53)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the fifth of a six-game series tonight vs. the 2024 Triple-A champs Sugar Land tonight...right-hander Chris Kachmar is slated to make his 22nd start of the season and his seventh for the I-Cubs this season...left-hander Colton Gordon is scheduled to start for Sugar Land.

THRILLER: The I-Cubs won a 3-2 decision last night in 10 innings vs. the Sugar Land Space Cowboys... Jonathon Long drove in Nicky Lopez on a fielder's choice to give Iowa the walk-off win... Carlos Pérez led the offense with three RBI... Connor Noland tossed 6.0 innings and allowed one run on six hits with five strikeouts... Tom Cosgrove earned the win after a scoreless frame with two strikeouts.

DAY TIME, BEST TIME: Wednesday, Iowa and Sugar Land matched up for the first of two day games this series...Iowa improved to 27-18 in such games this season which is the most day game wins in the International League this season ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (25-12)...Sugar Land has gone 9-8 in day games this season.

GO LONG: Infielder Jonathon Long has reached base in 33 straight games, the second-longest active streak in the International League, the longest of his career and the second-longest by an I-Cub since Yonathan Perlaza reached in 34 straight games in 2023...during this stretch, Long is batting .307 (35-for-114) with 19 runs scored, eight doubles, five home runs and 24 RBI...the on-base streak is the second-longest by an I-Cub since data was made available in 2005.

VS. SUGAR LAND: The I-Cubs and Space Cowboys face off the first time in franchise history this week...it marks the first time Iowa has hosted a Texas team since they hosted the San Antonio Missions from Aug. 19-22, 2019.

BLANKED: The I-Cubs earned their ninth shutout of the season in a bullpen game on Wednesday...it marked their second straight Wednesday noon game shutout, following a 1-0 game vs. Worcester.

BACK TO THE PCL: Iowa will play a team from the Pacific Coast League since joining the International League in 2022...tonight marks the fourth of a 12-game stretch in which the I-Cubs will play clubs from the Pacific Coast League, including six this week vs. Sugar Land and six next week at Las Vegas.

NASTY NOLAND: Last night's starting pitcher Connor Noland worked 6.0 innings of one-run ball and struck out five...it marked the eighth this season Noland has worked at least 6.0 innings, which is the most in a season by an I-Cub since Colin Rea (13 times) in 2019.

WALK THIS WAY: Infielder Jonathon Long tallied his third three-walk game of the season last night and his first since Aug. 19 vs. Sugar Land...he is the second I-Cub to have at least three three-walk games, with the other being Christian Franklin (4), who was traded to Washington in exchange for Mike Soroka.

THE SOUTHPAW: Reliever Riley Martin worked 3.0 scoreless innings on Wednesday, allowing just two hits, a walk and four strikeouts...among pitchers in the International League that have thrown at least 55.0 innings, Riley's 11.45 K/9 ranks third and his 31.0 strikeout percentage also ranks third...Martin has gone 5-2 with a 2.78 ERA (17 ER in 55.0 IP) with 70 strikeouts.

HOW GRAND: Last Friday night, Forrest Wall hit a grand slam to put the I-Cubs ahead in the game...it marked the second grand slam of his career and the fifth of the season by Iowa (last - 6/21 at NAS, Pérez)...Wall hit a home run for his first hit as an Iowa player, making him the first I-Cub to do so since Jake Hager on July 3, 2024.

EXTRA EXTRA: Last night, Iowa improved their record in extra innings to 5-6 and tallied their fourth walk-off win of the season...it was the I-Cubs first extra-innings win since game two of a doubleheader on June 12 vs. Louisville, which was scheduled for seven innings but won in nine.







