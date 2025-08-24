Mets Blank Indians for Second Straight Night
Published on August 23, 2025 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Mets shut out the Indianapolis Indians for the second consecutive game and earned a 4-0 victory on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
Jonah Tong (W, 2-0) settled in for Syracuse (33-17, 64-61) to record his second win in as many starts since being promoted to Triple-A. The Top-100 prospect fanned eight over 6.0 innings to earn the win.
Syracuse (33-17, 64-61) opened the scoring in the second inning of their shutout bid. Luke Ritter and Joey Meneses each walked to start the inning. Yonny Hernandez then singled to left field to move everyone up and load the bases. Ali Sánchez grounded a ball to short and was robbed of a hit by Tsung-Che Cheng, who got an out at second base. Despite the phenomenal play, a run scored on the fielder's choice. Luis De Los Santos then advanced Meneses home with a sacrifice fly to center.
Jared Young led off the bottom of the third for the Mets with a double to left-center field. He went to third on a sacrifice bunt, then scored on a passed ball.
It remained a 3-0 lead for Syracuse until they tacked on an insurance run in the sixth. Hernandez knocked a one-out single to center field and then stole second base. Sánchez followed with a double to right field that advanced Hernandez home and gave the game its final margin of 4-0.
The Indianapolis (30-20, 72-52) offense threatened early against Tong but could not convert. Alika Williams and Nick Yorke opened the game with back-to-back singles but were both stranded on base in the first inning. Rafael Flores led off the second with a double and Sammy Siani walked afterwards, but they were also stranded on the basepaths.
After the early Indy offensive success, Tong retired 13 batters in a row before he allowed a pair of hits in the sixth prior to his exit. José Castillo and Dylan Ross finished off the shutout for the Mets.
Drake Fellows (L, 7-6) allowed three runs, but just two earned, over his 5.0 innings and took the loss.
Prior to the last two nights' shutouts, the Indians offense hadn't been blanked since May 25. Indy will try to break out offensively in the series finale on Sunday afternoon against the Mets at NBT Bank Stadium, first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. Ryan Harbin (1-0, 7.36) is projected to be Indy's opener, with Hunter Barco (2-1, 3.67) expected to take the bulk of the innings following him. Brandon Sproat (7-6, 4.24) will start for the Mets.
