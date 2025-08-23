Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 23 vs. Toledo

Toledo Mud Hens (30-19, 69-55) vs. Rochester Red Wings (21-28, 48-73)

Saturday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Randy Dobnak (2-7, 6.38) vs. RHP Adrian Sampson (3-3, 4.53)

NEVER SAY DIE WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings stormed back from a five-run deficit in the eighth inning, scoring six runs in the final two frames to beat the Toledo Mud Hens, 10-9, on Grateful Dead night...down by a run, 1B YOHANDY MORALES delivered the decisive blow, a two-run shot deep into the night with one out in the bottom of the ninth...LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN recorded three hits in the contest, including the Red Wings' fifth leadoff home run of the season...DH JOSÉ TENA, 3B TREY LIPSCOMB, and 2B J.T. ARRUDA also produced mult-hit games to pace the Red Wings... Rochester and Toledo will play game five of their six-game series on Saturday evening... RHP ADRIAN SAMPSON will start for the Red Wings, squaring off against veteran and former Rochester RHP Randy Dobnak...

The Red Wings now have seven walk-off victories this season, and a Triple-A-best 27 since the start of 2023.

YO (YO) & BEHOLD: 1B YOHANDY MORALES demolished a two-run walkoff blast to win the game last night, sending the ball 433 feet and leaving the bat at 112.8 MPH into left-center field...he is now one of six Red Wings to hit multiple walkoff homers in the history of Innovative Field (7/12 vs. WOR), joining Wilkin Ramirez, Garrett Jones, Terry Tiffee, Michael Ryan and BJ Waszgis...only Waszgis, Tiffee, and now Morales have logged two in the same season... the Miami native finished the night going 2-for-4 while adding a double and a walk, and has now turned in a multi-hit performance in each of the first four games of the series...

With Rochester, Morales is hitting .333 (10-for-30) in the ninth inning with four homers, three doubles, and a 1.227 OPS.

FRANK THE TANK: LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN finished the game going 3-for-5 with a leadoff home run and two singles at the plate...the Arkansas product's three-hit performance marks his eighth multi-hit and third three-hit game since joining the Wings on 8/1...in his first 16 games with Rochester, the Kansas native has a .323 batting average with a .920 OPS while collecting three home runs, two doubles, one triple, and adding 12 RBI...

Franklin's leadoff blast marks the fifth Wing leadoff homer of the season and first since Robert Hassell III on 7/24.

NO WAY JOSÉ: DH JOSÉ TENA singled twice, walked once and scored a pair of runs last night, running his Triple-A hitting streak to nine consecutive games dating back to 7/18 at Lehigh Valley...over the course of the streak, the Dominican Republic native carries a .343 (12-for-35) batting average with a .425 OBP, five RBI and four stolen bases.

ACE OF STUBBS: C C.J. STUBBS launched a solo blast in the third inning and caught two would-be base stealers on the basepaths in Friday night's contest...the University of Southern California product's his first career Triple-A blast left his bat at 106.2 MPH and traveled 417 feet...

This marked the first time Stubbs has caught two runners in a game since 7/3 at Buffalo.

IN THE NICK OF TIME: RF NICK SCHNELL extended his on-base streak to 15 games after his eighth-inning 3-RBI triple...the Indiana native drove in three in the eighth inning via a three-bagger, the first bases-clearing triple by a Red Wing since Schnell did so himself on 5/24 at Syracuse...he finished 1-for-4 with three RBI at the plate and now has 10 triples between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg (6 3B), most among Nationals Minor Leaguers and tied for fifth in Minor League Baseball...

Since he made his Red Wings debut on 5/24, Schnell leads the team in several categories including 73 total hits, four triples, 33 XBH, 144 total bases, and 58 RBI.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2017: On this day in 2017, the Red Wings completed a doubleheader sweep of Scranton/WB, walking off the RailRiders in game two...after the Red Wings took game one of the doubleheader, 5-4, both offenses stayed quiet into the bottom of the seventh...with two outs in the final frame of the contest, 3B LEONARDO REGINATTO lifted a line drive over the left field wall for the walk-off...RHP FELIX JORGE started the game for Rochester, going 6.0 shutout innings before RHP M ICHAEL TONKIN closed out the seventh and picked up the win.







