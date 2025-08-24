Clippers Fall in Historic Fashion Saturday

COLUMBUS, OH - Over 9,200 fans turned out on a beautiful Saturday night for baseball in the Arena District. Unfortunately, it was a rough night for the Clippers as the visiting Omaha Storm Chasers prevailed, 23-7.

It was the most runs ever allowed by the Columbus Clippers, who also surrendered a team-record ten home runs.

The Clippers scored twice early, on ground outs by Jhonkensy Noel in the 1st inning and Kody Huff in the 2nd.

George Valera, who had a cycle one day earlier, hit another triple in his first at-bat Saturday.

Valera drove in a couple more in the 9th inning with a two-run single, which was followed by a two-run double by Huff. Christian Cairo singled in the game's 30th and final run with two outs in the 9th.

With the loss, Columbus falls to 18-30 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 52-68 overall this season.

