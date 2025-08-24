Clippers Fall in Historic Fashion Saturday
Published on August 23, 2025 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - Over 9,200 fans turned out on a beautiful Saturday night for baseball in the Arena District. Unfortunately, it was a rough night for the Clippers as the visiting Omaha Storm Chasers prevailed, 23-7.
It was the most runs ever allowed by the Columbus Clippers, who also surrendered a team-record ten home runs.
The Clippers scored twice early, on ground outs by Jhonkensy Noel in the 1st inning and Kody Huff in the 2nd.
George Valera, who had a cycle one day earlier, hit another triple in his first at-bat Saturday.
Valera drove in a couple more in the 9th inning with a two-run single, which was followed by a two-run double by Huff. Christian Cairo singled in the game's 30th and final run with two outs in the 9th.
With the loss, Columbus falls to 18-30 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 52-68 overall this season.
The series against Omaha concludes on Sunday, which as always is Family Day at Huntington Park. Look for special ticket offers to bring up to six family members for just $18. The first 500 kids to enter will receive a Clippers bell! As always, kids of all ages are invited to participate in the post-game Sunday Fun Run around the bases. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.
