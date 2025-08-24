Mud Hens Dominate in a 5 Home Run Night

Rochester, NY - The Mud Hens continue a hot streak of home runs after a 5 home run night, securing a 14-4 win against the Rochester Red Wings. After a night highlighted by offensive efforts, the Mud Hens tallied 14 runs on 15 hits, with a huge 5-run seventh inning.

Leading off in the first, Akil Baddoo started off the night with a single base hit. Followed by a Trei Cruz base reach, the Mud Hens began the night with two runners on base. Jace Jung, third to the plate, followed the efforts of Baddoo and Cruz with a home run over the fence in right field. Scoring Baddoo and Cruz, Jung adds to a streak of three first-inning home runs for the Mud Hens this series, with Jung hitting two of the three.

Tomás Nido led the Mud Hens defensively with a throw to Max Anderson at second base, tagging out Christian Franklin on an attempted base steal. With a quick lineout caught by Gage Workman, the Mud Hens were able to close out the first inning with a 3-run lead.

A quiet second inning for the Mud Hens was cut short when a response from Red Wings', Francisco Mejía, got the Red Wings on the board, cutting the deficit to 2 runs. A toss from Anderson to Justyn-Henry Malloy retired the Red Wings for the inning, with the Mud Hens leading 3-1.

Throughout the third inning, the Mud Hens held the lead while at-bat. However, a base hit from the Red Wings would cut the lead by a run, with the Mud Hens continuing to lead, 3-2.

Thanks to the help of Nido, the Mud Hens were able to strike back in the fourth inning, with a single drive down the third baseline, scoring Kevin Newman, and giving the Mud Hens a 2-run lead once again. With the Mud Hens in the lead, the Red Wings answered with a solo home run from Jackson Cluff, and the Mud Hens escaped the fourth inning with a narrow 4-3 lead.

New to Toledo, Newman, made a defensive showing for himself in the fifth, with two back-to-back ground outs sealing the first two outs of the inning.

In the sixth inning, the defensive skills of the Mud Hens helped close out the inning to keep the lead. A 4-3 double play featuring Anderson and Malloy helped to secure the first two outs for the Mud Hens. With the Red Wings still at the plate, Baddoo snagged a ball out of center field, just along the warning track to retire the Red Wings from the inning and end a potential game-tying run.

The seventh inning was an offensively dominant stint for the Mud Hens. Nido started off the inning with a home run on a fly ball to right center field. The fun did not stop as Baddoo followed Nido, homering on his first pitch to center field. Two pitches, and two runs later, the Mud Hens pulled away with a 6-3 lead. The runs continued for the Mud Hens with an RBI single from Newman which scored Malloy, adding to the tally, 7-3. Next to the plate, Valencia showed out for the offense once again, with a single line drive down right field, scoring Anderson, with the Mud Hens coming out of the inning having scored 5 runs, leading 9-3.

The Mud Hens continued raining home runs in the eighth inning. Baddoo stepping up to the plate, hit his second home run of the night, notching a back-to-back inning home run game. Toledo now leading 10-4, Malloy homered a fly ball to center field, adding yet another run to the tally for the Mud Hens, leading 11-4 at the end of the eighth.

The ninth inning started off with a pitching change by the Red Wings, however this would not stop the runs from Toledo. With the bases loaded, Trei Cruz walked, scoring Valencia, giving the Hens a 12-4 lead. Followed by a Malloy walk, Workman scored and secured another run for the Hens. In the final efforts of the game, a ground out from Jung proves to be beneficial in serving as another run to the tally with the Mud Hens capping off the night at 14 runs.

Thanks to the defensive efforts of pitcher Tyler Mattison, a quick 1-2-3 ended the night for the Red Wings, with two strikeouts for Mattison, with a final score of 14-4.

The Mud Hens look to wrap up the series against Rochester Sunday, August 24, at Innovative Field. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.







