Late Home Run Dooms Knights in Norfolk

Published on August 23, 2025 under International League (IL)

NORFOLK, VA - The Charlotte Knights suffered another late-game loss on Saturday, 4-2, when the Norfolk Tides erased a one-run deficit with a two-out, three-run walkoff Home Run in the bottom of the ninth inning. It is the second time this week the Tides have walked off the Knights and the 11th walkoff loss for Charlotte this season.

The Knights took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth and retired the Tides' leadoff hitter for the first out. The next two batters walked and hit an infield single respectively. A strikeout netted Charlotte the second out of the frame; however, Livan Soto jumped on a first pitch fastball and hit it over the right field wall for the game-winning blast. It was only Soto's third Home Run in 80 games played this season.

The end result spoiled what would have been Jonathan Cannon's first win with Charlotte. Cannon pitched a gem through 6.1 innings and Fraser Ellard followed with 1.2 shutout frames.

Offensively, Jacob Amaya drove home both runs with a two-run single in the top of the fourth inning. Norfolk's first tally came via a solo Home Run in the bottom of the fourth. Corey Julks, Tim Elko, and Bryan Ramos were the other three Knights players who recorded a base hit.

Charlotte will look to salvage a series split with Sunday's finale in Norfolk slated for 1:05pm ET.







