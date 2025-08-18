Knights Fall 6-3 in Sunday Affair
Published on August 17, 2025 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights fell to the Memphis Redbirds by a final score of 6-3 on Sunday evening. Corey Julks and Tim Elko continued their power surge with each player hitting a solo Home Run for the Knights. Julks and Elko combined for eight Home Runs in the series.
Memphis used a strong first inning to take a 2-0 lead before Charlotte took their opening hacks. The Knights responded with a Will Robertson RBI double in the bottom of the first and cut the Redbirds lead to one.
The visitors then netted a two-run Home Run in the top of the second and the scored remained 4-1 up until the eighth. That is when Julks delivered a solo shot for Charlotte and brought the Knights within two.
In the top of the ninth, Memphis clubbed another two-run Home Run and extended their lead to 6-2. Elko gave the Knights some life with a 421-foot solo Homer in the bottom of the ninth, but Charlotte was unable to bring the potential tying run to the plate and dropped their fifth straight game.
Peyton Pallette and Fraser Ellard both did a nice job out of the Charlotte bullpen. The duo combined for three shutout frames with seven strikeouts. Jonathan Cannon went five innings and was charged with his first loss of the season.
Following the off day on Monday, the Knights open up a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides. Tuesday's game in Norfolk is slated for 6:35pm ET.
