Indians Surrender Finale and Split Series at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Published on August 17, 2025 under International League (IL)

MOOSIC, Pa. - The Indianapolis Indians jumped out to a 2-1 lead but were overcome by a six-run third inning from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders as they took the series finale, 7-5, at PNC Field on Sunday afternoon.

Omar Martinez and Jorbit Vivas each reached on singles for the RailRiders (32-13, 70-47) in the third, setting up T.J. Rumfield to smack a three-run shot to take the lead. Spencer Jones, Jose Rojas and Jeimer Candelario each followed with doubles to score two runs and Braden Shewmake plated Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's final run with an RBI single, pushing the lead to 7-2.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre struck first in the second inning as Bryan De La Cruz tripled with one out and Candelario brought him home on a sacrifice fly.

The Indians (27-18, 69-50) briefly took the lead in their half of the third. Jase Bowen walked, Ji Hwan Bae reached on an error and Nick Solak knocked both in with a two-out double, tagging RailRiders' starter Erick Leal (W, 8-9) with two unearned runs.

The Indians tacked on three runs after the RailRiders' big inning but could not mount a large enough rally to complete the comeback. Matt Fraizer slugged a two-run homer in the seventh inning and Alika Williams doubled and scored on an error in the ninth.

Drake Fellows (L, 7-5) matched a season-high with 5.0 innings pitched despite allowing all the RailRiders' runs. Jarod Bayless and Cam Sanders followed Fellows with 3.0 innings of scoreless relief with four punchouts. Scott Effross (S, 2) allowed an unearned run in the ninth but picked up the save for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Fraizer's home run extended his hitting streak to eight games since Aug. 9. Across his streak, Fraizer is hitting .424 (14-for-33) with two doubles, a triple, six RBI and a 1.093 OPS.

The Indians begin a six-game series against the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday night at 6:35 PM. Neither team has announced a starter for the contest.







