Cameron Drills Two-Run Shot, Sounds Fall in Series Finale to Bulls

Published on August 17, 2025 under International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - Daz Cameron crushed a two-run go-ahead homer in the top of the fifth, but the Nashville Sounds dropped the series finale 8-4 to the Durham Bulls on Sunday from Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Drew Avans extended his hitting streak to 10 games, while Easton McGee earned 3.0 scoreless innings in his first start of the season.

Nashville took the lead in the top of the second inning against Durham starter Yoniel Curet. Jeferson Quero walked, while Oliver Dunn and Jorge Alfaro notched back-to-back singles to load the bases. Freddy Zamora worked a walk, scoring Quero from third and keeping the bases loaded. Ernesto Martinez Jr. plated Dunn with a sacrifice fly to right, extending the Sounds lead, 2-0.

After the Bulls tied the game off Sounds reliever Michael Fowler in the bottom of the fourth, Nashville responded back off Curet in the top of the fifth. Ethan Murray walked and came around to score on a home run by Cameron to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

Durham scored a run in the bottom of the seventh and opened the game up with five runs in the bottom of the eighth. Tanner Murray and Carson Williams each collected homers.

In the top of the ninth, Martinez Jr. and Murray reached base, but Cameron recorded the last out on a fly out to right finalizing the score, 8-4.

Nashville takes the day off on Monday before traveling back home to begin a six-game series on Tuesday with the Louisville Bats. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

ARE YOU FROM TENNESSEE?: Drew Avans completed a 1-for-4 performance with a single and a walk on Sunday against the Durham Bulls. Avans' base knock extended his season-long hitting streak to 10 games. Over this span, Avans is 14-for-43 (.326) with three doubles, two RBI, and eight runs. His 10-game hitting streak is currently the longest on the team, and the third longest by a Sounds hitter this season. He follows Raynel Delgado's 11-game streak from May 29 - June 13 and Anthony Siegler's 16-game hitting streak that took place from May 2 - May 28. The hitting streak also matches his 10-game on-base streak, which is 18 games behind his season-high of 28.

TAKE OUT YOUR CAMERON: Daz Cameron is starting to gain his power back after launching a two-run homer during Sunday's game against the Durham Bulls. Cameron now has two home runs over his last five games after recording just one over his prior 15 games. Cameron is batting just .218 in the month of August, but his numbers improved this past week against Durham. The 28-year-old collected five extra base-hits over six games, including two in the series finale. He has also reached base in 11 out of 14 games for the month of August. Overall this season, Cameron is batting .318 with 14 homers and 40 RBI over 39 games played with the Sounds.

McSHUTOUT: Right-hander Easton McGee has been great for the Sounds since returning from his Major League stint with the Milwaukee Brewers on August 8. McGee has made three outings and has not allowed an earned run over 7.2 frames. On Sunday, McGee made his first start of the season and tossed 3.0 scoreless innings with a strikeout. The last time McGee made a start for Nashville was September 22, 2024 against the Norfolk Tides. He pitched a similar outing, notching 3.0 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. Over his last five outings for the Sounds, McGee has a 0.00 ERA over 10.1 innings with 10 strikeouts.

ERNING YOUR WAY: After hitting a season-low .196 and .190 in the months of June and July, Ernesto Martinez Jr. is starting to look more like himself from the early stages of the season. He was hit by a pitch during Sunday's game that increased his on-base streak to four games. He also recorded an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the second to give the Sounds a 2-0 lead. Over his four game on-base streak, Martinez Jr. is 4-for-14 (.286) with three doubles. This is the second four-game on-base streak just during the month of August, which he achieved from August 2 - 7 where he was 5-for-14 (.357) with a double and three RBI. Overall in August, the 26-year-old is hitting .243 with four doubles, five runs, and four RBI.







