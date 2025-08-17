Bisons Casey Candaele Wins 313th Game with Team, Becomes Herd's Winningest Manager in Modern Era
Published on August 17, 2025 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
With the Herd's 5-4 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field, CASEY CANDAELE earned his 313th victory at the helm of the Bisons and became the Winningest Manager in the Bisons Modern Era.
With his 313th victory, Candaele passes Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame manager Marty Brown, who won 312 games with the team from 2003-2005 and 2013. Candaele and Brown are the only two managers that have won 300 or more games with the franchise since 1985.
Candaele is in his fifth season leading the Bisons after becoming the 22nd manager in the modern era prior to the 2021 season. He led the Herd to a winning record in each of his first three seasons with the team, including a 79-47 record and a Triple-A East Northeast Division title in 2021. During that tumultuous season that saw the Bisons split the year between Buffalo and Trenton, NJ, Candaele was named Triple-A East Co-Manager of the Year. He became the first person to win a division title as both a manager and player for the team, after being a player on the 1997 Bisons American Association East Division and league championship squad.
Casey was also promoted as interim bench coach for the Toronto Blue Jays midway through the 2022 season. The Blue Jays made the postseason that year by securing a wild card berth.
Overall, Candaele is 313-310 in his five seasons as Bisons manager.
Candaele joined the Blue Jays organization in 2018 and has been a pivotal member of the Minor League coaching staff that has included managing the Dunedin Blue Jays in 2018, and Vancouver Canadians in 2019, before eventually taking over with the Bisons. He recorded three straight winning seasons with Buffalo from 2021 through 2023, as well.
