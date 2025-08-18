Offenses Reign Supreme, But Saints Give up Six Home Runs in 12-11 Loss to Storm Chasers

PAPILLION, NE - In one of the more wild games of the season the St. Paul Saints offense continued riding a hot wave collecting double-digit hits in their fourth consecutive contest. Unfortunately, the Omaha Storm Chasers was up to the challenge. Saints pitchers gave up 10 hits, all for extra bases four doubles and six home runs, in a 12-11 loss on Sunday evening at Werner Park.

The Saints had a 5-1 lead going into the bottom of the third, an 8-6 lead going into the bottom of the sixth and carried a three-run lead into the bottom of the eight. They couldn't hang on to any of them.

With the Saints up 11-8 in the eighth inning the Storm Chasers hit their fifth and sixth homers of the game in the to take the lead for good. After a leadoff walk to Nick Pratto, with one out Harold Castro hit his second homer of the night, a two-run shot to right his 14th of the season, cutting the Saints lead to 11-10. After a double to left by Major League rehabber Jac Caglianone, the Saints made a pitching change. It didn't matter as Carter Jensen hit a two-run homer to left, his 11th of the season, putting the Storm Chasers in front 12-11.

Payton Eeles led off the game with a walk and with two outs Gabby Gonzalez singled to right as Caglianone tried to make a shoestring catch. The ball kicked out of his glove and as he threw the ball in to the second baseman and Eeles raced home and beat the throw to the plate for a 1-0 lead.

Caglianone tied the game in the bottom of the inning with a solo homer to center, his eighth of the season.

Another leadoff walk came back to burn the Storm Chasers as Jonah Bride led off the second with a free pass and scored when Patrick Winkel roped a double to right and Caglianone's error trying to pick up the ball allowed Bride to score giving the Saints a 2-1 lead.

DaShawn Keirsey Jr. extended his hit streak to 10 games with a leadoff double in the third. Gonzalez followed with an RBI double down the third base line increasing the lead to 3-1. With one out Aaron Sabato smoked a two-run homer to left, his eighth of the season, giving the Saints a 5-1 lead.

The Storm Chasers sent nine men to the plate in the bottom of the third and got to within one. With one out back-to-back doubles by Pratto and MJ Melendez made it 5-2. After a hit by pitch, Caglianone doubled home a run getting the Storm Chasers to within 5-3. Back-to-back walks forced in a run making it 5-4.

Two home runs by the Storm Chasers in the fourth gave them the lead. Pratto drilled a solo homer to right, his sixth of the season, tying the game at five. After a pitching change, Castro hit a solo homer to right, his 13th of the season, giving the Storm Chasers a 6-5 lead.

With two outs and nobody on in the fifth the Saints grabbed three runs to retake the lead. Sabato came calling again with a solo homer to left-center, his second of the game and ninth of the season, tying the game at six. Sabato went 2-4 with two home runs, three RBI, and three runs scored. Four straight singles by Bride, Miranda, Winkel, and Eeles the latter two scoring runs, put the Saints up 8-6.

For the fourth time in the game the Storm Chasers went deep. With two outs and nobody on Bobby Dalbec walked and Peyton Wilson followed with a two-run homer to left-center, his third of the season tying the game at eight.

Three more runs scored for the Saints in the sixth and Gonzalez led off by getting hit by a pitch. He left the game and Will Holland came in to pinch run for him. With one out Sabato walked. Bride gave the Saints a 9-8 lead with an RBI double to left. With two outs Winkel knocked home a pair to right increasing the lead to 11-8. Winkel finished the night 3-4 with a double and three RBI.

