Memphis Wins Fifth Straight at Charlotte with Three Homers
Published on August 17, 2025 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up a six-game road trip against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with a 6-3 win on Sunday night at Truist Field.
The Memphis offense continued its home run push with three two-run home runs in the win. Left fielder Jose Fermin gave the Redbirds the lead with a first-inning blast. Designated hitter Bryan Torres added another in the second inning. Catcher Jimmy Crooks provided insurance with his 13th homer of the season in the ninth inning.
Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor (8-4) allowed one run on three hits, walked one and struck out three. The right-handed pitcher tied Michael McGreevy for the team lead in victories. Taylore moved up to fourth in the International League with his 3.56 ERA and 1.19 WHIP.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 19 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
