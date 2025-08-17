Casey Candaele Becomes Winningest Bisons Manager After Sunday's 5-4 Victory

Buffalo, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons used a Josh Rivera three-run home run to propel them to a 5-4 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

Sunday's contest marks Bisons' manager Casey Candaele as the team's modern era wins leader with 313 wins as the veteran manager surpassed Marty Brown's 312 victories.

For the third game in a row, Buffalo struck first. Jonatan Clase wasted no time, as the outfielder recorded his fourth homer of the season on the second pitch of the game, handing Buffalo an early 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the of third, the Bisons extended their lead. With one out, Yohendrick Piñango reached base on balls and two batters later Brandon Valenzuela hit a RBI double that sent Piñango across the plate, increasing Buffalo's lead to 2-0.

For the first four innings, effective pitching from Easton Lucas and stellar fielding from Buffalo limited the IronPigs offense. Through those four frames, Lehigh Valley was held scoreless and to just three hits.

In the fifth inning, Lehigh Valley got on the board. Johan Rojas filed a triple, and just a pitch later was sent home thanks to an RBI double from Justin Crawford, cutting Buffalo's lead in half, 2-1.

Lucas was replaced by Andrew Bash after 4.1 innings. The southpaw finished the afternoon allowing one run, five hits and two walks, while striking out six batters.

In the bottom of the fifth, Buffalo's offense re-took control. Valenzuela reached base on a walk and moments later Orelvis Martinez was hit by a pitch. A batter later, Josh Rivera hit a three-run home run, raising the Bisons advantage to 5-1.

Coming out of the bullpen, Bash and Justin Bruihl continued the Bisons effective pitching performance. Bash and Bruihl combined to pitch 2.2 innings of scoreless and hitless work, allowing just two walks and striking out a batter. Following the game, Bash was credited with his sixth win of the year. Hayden Juenger replaced Bruihl to start the eighth inning.

In the eighth inning, Lehigh Valley made a push to rally back. Rodolfo Castro led off the inning by earning a walk and two batters later Payton Henry singled. Henry became a victim of a Brewer Hicklen force out, but not before Castro crossed home plate. Rafael Lantigua continued the offensive effort with a single, and Robert Moore followed with a two-RBI double, that cut Buffalo's lead to one, 5-4.

In the ninth inning, Paxton Schultz was credited with his first save of the season as he struck out the first two batters and RJ Schreck caught a fly ball to conclude the Bisons 5-4 win.

Sunday's matinee game concluded the six-game series between the two teams and marked a series victory for the Bisons, with wins in four of the six games of the series.

