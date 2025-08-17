Leonard Plates Tying, Winning Runs in Stripers' 6-5 Walk-Off Victory over Louisville

Published on August 17, 2025 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Eddys Leonard belted a solo home run to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, then won it in the ninth with a two-out RBI single to give the Stripers (20-24) a 6-5 victory over the Louisville Bats (21-24) on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. Louisville still won the series 4-2.

Decisive Plays: Louisville started the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single from Sal Stewart against rehabbing Atlanta Braves left-hander Chris Sale. Gwinnett tied it at 1-1 in the third inning on a two-out RBI single from Jesus Bastidas. The Bats jumped ahead 4-1 in the fifth with a three-run inning sparked by a homer from Ryan Vilade (15). Gwinnett cut it to 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI triple from Jarred Kelenic. The Stripers kept that momentum going in the sixth inning with an inside-the-park homer from Conner Capel (9) to make it 4-3. The Bats got that run back in the seventh inning on a wild pitch from Gwinnett reliever John Brebbia. The Stripers scored again in the seventh on an RBI groundout off the bat of Luke Waddell and tied the game on a longball from Leonard (16) in the eighth. With the game tied at 5-5 in the ninth, Leonard came through again with his walk-off single to plate Bastidas and send the Stripers home as winners with a 6-5 final.

Key Contributors: Leonard (2-for-5, homer, 2 RBIs) was the hero for the Stripers. Capel (1-for-3, homer, RBI) also delivered with his inside-the-park homer. Cody Milligan (2-for-2) reached in all four of his plate appearances. Making his second start for the Stripers, Sale tossed 4.0 innings (3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO). Wander Suero (W, 1-3) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the win. For Louisville, Vilade's homer and Stewart's two-RBI day led the offense.

Noteworthy: Leonard's ninth-inning hit gave the Stripers their fourth walk-off win of 2025. Capel's inside-the-park homer was the first for Gwinnett since Lane Adams accomplished the feat on April 9, 2017 vs. Durham. Bastidas and Kelenic both recorded a hit in all six games of the series. The Stripers are now 12-7 on Sundays this season.

Next Game (Tuesday, August 19): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, 7:45 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:30 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 26): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Xolos de Gwinnett Tie Dye T-Shirt presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.