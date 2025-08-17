SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 17, 2025

Indianapolis Indians (27-17, 69-49) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (31-13, 69-47)

August 17, 2025 | Game 117 | Home Game 61 | PNC Field | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

RH Drake Fellows (7-4, 4.64) vs. RH Erick Leal (7-9, 5.93)

Fellows: Allowed 4 R on 5 H over 4.0 IP with 0 K & 1 BB in 8/12 ND @ SWB (6-5 Indianapolis)

Leal: Surrendered 6 R on 7 H over 4.0 IP in 8/12 Loss vs. IND with 4 K & 2 BB (6-5 Indians)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Indianapolis Indians 11-5 Saturday night at PNC Field.

The Indians opened the offense in the top of the first against Yankees #12 Prospect Brendan Beck. Nick Solak hit an RBI single to left, scoring Ji Hwan Bae for a 1-0 edge. Indianapolis extended the advantage in the second on an Alika Williams solo homer for a two-score lead. The RailRiders answered back in the bottom of the second against MLB Pipeline's #7 Prospect Bubba Chandler. After Braden Shewmake singled, Andrew Velazquez doubled to cut the deficit to one. Indianapolis regained a two-run edge in the fourth when Matt Frazier scored on a Brett Sullivan triple.

In the home half of the frame, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre brought all nine batters to the plate, scoring three runs in the inning to take the lead. Jorbit Vivas walked, and Yankees #26 Prospect T.J. Rumfield singled to put runners on the corners. With one out, Yankees #4 Prospect Spencer Jones smoked a four-seam fastball 114.4 MPH off the bat for an RBI single to climb within one. Bryan De La Cruz's second hit of the game plated Rumfield to tie the game at three. Jeimer Candelario and Shewmake worked consecutive walks, allowing Jones to score for a 4-3 advantage.

The RailRiders exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fifth. Velazquez led off with a double, and Vivas and Rumfield walked to load the bases for the third consecutive inning. With no one out, Jones worked a four-pitch walk to put SWB ahead two. Jose Rojas and De La Cruz hit back-to-back doubles, giving the RailRiders a 9-3 lead. Later in the inning, Omar Martinez singled home De La Cruz for a seven-run cushion.

In the top of the seventh, Alika Williams walked, and Brett Sullivan doubled before Jase Bowen and Tsung-Che Cheng pulled Indianapolis to within five on consecutive RBI groundouts. The RailRiders answered with a run to cap the scoring in the bottom of the inning.

Beck (6-1) tossed 5.0 frames, allowing three runs on five hits. Chandler (5-6) worked 3.1 innings, surrendering four runs on six hits, striking out five.

SECOND SEASON CHASE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre stayed level with Syracuse for the second-half title with 31 games to go. The RailRiders and Mets meet for six games from August 26 through 31 at PNC Field. Indianapolis sits in third place and travels to Syracuse next week after its series against the RailRiders concludes. The first tie-breaker is head-to-head record within the given half.

SERIES BUSINESS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took four of seven in Allentown last week and needs a win today to split the set with Indianapolis. The RailRiders have won or split 11 consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24. Since the Worcester series started on May 27, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has a league-best 47-21 mark.

WALK OF LIFE- The RailRiders offense matched a season-high with 12 walks on Saturday night. The club also walked 12 times during its 12-inning game on April 27 against Charlotte at PNC Field.

POINT/ COUNTERPOINT- Erick Leal closes the series today for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The right-hander was dominant in July, going 3-0 with a 2.45 ERA. In three starts this month, Leal has allowed 15 runs, 14 earned, on 17 hits. He is, however, 2-0 on Sundays this season with a 2.12 ERA and averages nearly a strikeout per inning during day games in 2025.

RETURNING TO THE FRAY- New York has re-signed Andrew Velazquez on a Minor League contract. The infielder signed a MiLB contract during the off-season and hit .244 for the RailRiders over 87 games with a team-high 23 stolen bases before opting out on August 3. Infielder Jake Gatewood was transferred to Somerset in a countermove to open a roster spot for Velazquez.

WORKING THEIR WAY BACK- Ryan Yarbrough and Fernando Cruz joined the RailRiders on MLB Rehab Assignments on Thursday. Yarbrough was placed on the 15-Day Injured List retroactive to June 20, 2025, with a right oblique strain. Yarbrough worked three innings on 37 pitches last night, allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts. Cruz was placed on the 15-Day Injured List retroactive to June 28, 2025, with a left oblique strain. Cruz was tagged for two runs on 21 pitches over four batters faced.

COWBOY UP- Duke Ellis has 14 multi-hit games this season, 13 of which have occurred in the second half. The outfielder is hitting .442 this month over 14 games played with seven multi-hit contests. Since the second half started, Ellis has also stolen 23 bases in 25 attempts.

WELCOME BACK- The Yankees signed catcher Rob Brantly to a Minor League contract and assigned him to the RailRiders. He sits two games shy of 1,000 in his Minor League career as play begins today.

WINGING IT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Buffalo this week. The RailRiders have only faced the Blue Jays top affiliate for one series this season, a six-game sweep at PNC Field leading into the MLB All-Star break. Twelve of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's final 30 games this season will be played at Sahlen Field, including the final series of the regular season.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York beat St. Louis 12-8 Saturday and seeks a series sweep this afternoon. Ben Rice homered and drove in seven in the win... Somerset rebounded with an 8-5 win at Portland. Jake Gatewood and Tyler Hardman homered in the victory... Hudson Valley was no-hit in a 3-0 loss to Aberdeen. Andrew Landry struck out nine over 5.2 innings in the loss... Tampa lost 7-2 to Dunedin. Hans Montero tallied the only RBI for the Tarpons.







