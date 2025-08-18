Jacksonville Snaps Skid with Walkoff Win

Published on August 17, 2025 under International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Victor Mesa Jr. smacked a walk-off single as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp secured a 6-5 win over the Norfolk Tides in Sunday's contest at VyStar Ballpark.

Down by one in the bottom of the ninth, Bennett Hostetler was hit by a pitch then advanced to second off a Shane Sasaki sacrifice bunt. Matthew Etzel singled and stole second base. Deyvison De Los Santos walked to load the bases. With bases juiced, Victor Mesa Jr. smacked a walk-off two-run single giving Jacksonville (72-47, 25-19) a 6-5 win.

The Jumbo Shrimp started the scoring early in the first inning, opening with an Etzel double. Two batters later Mesa Jr walked and a balk advanced both runners to third and second. A wild pitch scored Etzel giving the Jumbo Shrimp an early 1-0 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp kept their momentum going in the fourth. Mesa Jr. singled to start the frame followed by a Jack Winkler. With runners at the corners, Johnny Olmstead walked, loading the bases. With bases juiced, Sasaki ripped a three-run double, extending the lead to 4-0.

Norfolk (51-65, 21-22) responded in the sixth as Jud Fabian singled and TT Bowens doubled. One batter later, Livan Soto walked, loading the bases. Silas Ardoin cracked an two-run single, cutting Jacksonville's lead in half.

Trailing 4-2, Bowens singled to start the inning. In the next at-bat, José Barrero (8) smashed a two-run home run, tying the game at four. After two consecutive walks, Reed Trimble singled to load the bases. With the bases full, Maverick Handley walked to tack on one more, giving Norfolk a 5-4 lead.

After an off-day Monday, Jacksonville travels to Worcester to begin a six-game series with the Worcester Red Sox in Tuesday's 6:45 p.m. ET contest. Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







