Big Third Powers RailRiders

Published on August 17, 2025 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Indianapolis Indians 7-5 Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. A six-run third inning was enough firepower to split the series with the Indians as the RailRiders claimed a one-game lead in the International League standings with the victory.

With one out in the bottom of the second, Bryan De La Cruz tripled off Indians starter Drake Fellows and scored on a Jeimer Candelario sacrifice fly for a 1-0 edge.

The Indians took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third off RailRiders starter Erick Leal, plating Jase Bowen and Ji Hwan Bae on a Nick Solak two-run double.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre unloaded in the home half of the frame, sending ten batters to the plate and scoring six runs on seven hits. After Omar Martinez and Jorbit Vivas singled, Yankees #26 Prospect T.J. Rumfield launched his 15th homer of the year, a three-run blast to give the RailRiders a 4-2 advantage. Yankees #4 Prospect Spencer Jones doubled before Jose Rojas split the left-center gap, plating Jones for a three-run cushion. Jeimer Candelario scored Rojas with a double to right and crossed on a Braden Shewmake single to pull ahead 7-2.

Indianapolis pulled within three in the top of the eighth after a Matt Frazier two-run homer off Yankees Rehabber Fernando Cruz. Alika Williams scored on an error in the ninth to cap the scoring.

Vivas singled in the third to extend his consecutive on-base streak to 23 games, going 1-for-3 with a run scored in the contest.

Leal (8-9) pitched three scoreless frames after the third, striking out six over six innings of work and allowing two runs on five hits in the victory. Jonathan Loáisga pitched one scoreless inning, allowing one hit and striking out one in a rehab appearance. Scott Effross pitched the ninth, earning his second save of the season. Fellows (7-5) surrendered seven runs on eight hits through five innings in the loss.

The RailRiders now travel to Sahlen Field in Buffalo to take on the Bisons. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on August 26 for a homestand against the Syracuse Mets. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com .

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

32-13, 70-47







International League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.