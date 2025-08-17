August 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Worcester Red Sox

Published on August 17, 2025

IOWA CUBS (57-61, 18-26) vs. Worcester Red Sox (61-57, 20-24)

Sunday, August 17 - 1:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Chris Kachmar (1-3, 5.96) vs. RHP Tyler Uberstine (2-3, 3.50)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the finale of a six-game series today vs. Worcester...right-hander Chris Kachmar is slated to make his 21st start of the season (sixth with Iowa)...right-hander Tyler Uberstine is scheduled to start for Worcester.

COMEBACK SHORT: The I-Cubs scored five unanswered runs last night but fell to Worcester 9-5... Chase Strumpf led the offense as he went 3-for-5 with a run and Moises Ballesteros hit his 11th home run of the season... Keegan Thompson tossed 2.0 scoreless innings and struck out three in relief.

DAY TIME, BEST TIME: Wednesday, Iowa and Worcester matched up for the first of two day games this week...Iowa improved to 25-18 in such games this season which is the most day game wins in the International League this season ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (24-11)...Worcester has gone 20-24 in such games this year...Iowa has won two of their last three day games.

THE JAGUAR: Outfielder Kevin Alcántara has gone 4-for-8 with four runs, a double, a home run and four RBI in his last three games...the homer marked his 16th home run of the season marked his third in his last seven games...in addition, it marked a career high for him, surpassing the 15 he hit in 2022 with Low-A Myrtle Beach...Kevin ranks among Cubs minor leaguers in RBI (T-4th, 63), homers (T-5th), slugging percentage (5th, .471) and OPS (7th, .821).

GO LONG: Infielder Jonathon Long hit his 18th home run Friday night and his second in his last five games...the 18 home runs gave Long a career high, surpassing the 17 he hit between Advanced-A South Bend and Double-A Knoxville last season...Long has reached base in 29 straight games, the second-longest active streak in the International League, the longest of his career and the second-longest by an I-Cub this season (Ballesteros, 29)...during this stretch, Long is batting .330 (34-for-103) with 18 runs scored, seven doubles, five home runs and 22 RBI.

BIG TIME BALLY: Catcher Moises Ballesteros hit his 11th home run off the season off Alex Hoppe ...Ballesteros has hit all of his home runs this season off right-handed pitching...Bally has hit two home runs in his last 10 games and has hit safely in 13 of his last 16 games dating back to July 24 at Louisville.

HOW GRAND: Friday night, Forrest Wall hit a grand slam to put the I-Cubs ahead in the game...it marked the second grand slam of his career and the fifth of the season by Iowa (last - 6/21 at NAS, Pérez)...Wall hit a home run for his first hit as an Iowa player, making him the first I-Cub to do so since Jake Hager on July 3, 2024.

ONE-NIL: Wednesday, the I-Cubs won over Worcester by a 1-0 score...it marked Iowa's first 1-0 game since they were defeated by Nashville on June 22...it was the sixth 1-0 game of the season for the I-Cubs, compared to just one such game in 2024.

TRI: Infielder James Triantos has batted .268 (15-for-56) with four doubles, one home run, eight RBI and five multi-hit games in August...Triantos has also walked in five consecutive games from Aug. 8-14, which marked the longest such streak of his career.

VS. WORCESTER: Iowa and Worcester will play the lone six-game series this week in the 2025 year...this is the first time that the I-Cubs and WooSox will play against each other in franchise history...both teams joined the International League in 2021...in addition, it marks the first match up between the Boston Red Sox Triple-A club and the Chicago Cubs Triple-A club since 1990.

NO FLY ZONE: The I-Cubs tallied their eighth shutout of the season Wednesday and allowed just two hits...it marked the club's first shutout since July 23 at Louisville...the two hits allowed tied a 9.0 inning season-low, done four times and most recently on July 23 at Louisville...the team surrendered just one hit on June 4 vs. Omaha in 7.0 innings.







