Bulls Blast Past Sounds 8-4

Published on August 17, 2025

DURHAM, N.C. - Tanner Murray and Carson Williams homered as part of a five-run eighth inning as the Durham Bulls defeated the Nashville Sounds 8-4 on Sunday at the DBAP.

The Bulls (25-17) entered the eighth trailing 4-3, but Nashville (20-25) ran out of pitching for the second straight game. Backup catcher Nick Kahle entered again after throwing a scoreless eighth inning on Saturday night. However, Kahle's fate would be much different on Sunday. Murray ambushed Kahle for a game-tying home run to lead off the frame. After two baserunners reached, Dom Keegan drove a two-run, two-out single against the Blue Monster to put the Bulls up 6-4. Williams then smashed a two-run homer to center to cap a five-run inning.

Michael Flynn (W, 1-0) notched his first win as a Bull thanks to a scoreless eighth.

Williams went 3-4 with a single, triple and home run. Tre Morgan, who walked four times on Saturday, was 1-2 with three more walks.

The Bulls won the final two games of the series to split the series 3-3. The Sounds and Bulls also split their 18-game season series.

How It Happened: Nashville scratched scheduled starter Carlos Rodriguez before the game, leading former Bull and Rays pitcher Easton McGee to open another bullpen game for the Sounds. McGee worked three scoreless, but Michael Fowler joined the team from High-A and issued three of Nashville's nine walks in the game. Justin Yeager threw four walks in a 41-pitch seventh, permitting one run, which led the Sounds out of pitchers.

What's Next: The Bulls open a six-game road trip to Allentown, PA against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs on Tuesday night at 6:45 PM ET.







