IronPigs Fall Just Shy in Series Finale in Buffalo

Published on August 17, 2025 under International League (IL)

Buffalo, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (67-52, 21-24) nearly raced back from a four-run deficit but came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Buffalo Bisons (47-69, 17-26) on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

Jonatan Clase began the Bisons day at the plate with a homer to make it Buffalo 1-0 after one frame.

Brandon Valenzuela doubled the Bisons lead with an RBI double in the third.

The 'Pigs finally got on the board in the fifth. Johan Rojas tripled and Justin Crawford followed with an RBI double.

A Josh Rivera three-run homer put Buffalo comfortable ahead in the bottom of the fifth.

Brewer Hicklen drove in a run with a fielder's choice to get the 'Pigs to within a run in the eighth. Later in the frame, Robert Moore drove home two with a double, making it a one-run game.

The 'Pigs were unable to plate Moore in the frame and went down in order in the ninth as Paxton Schultz (S, 1) earned the save for the Bisons.

Andrew Bash (6-2) got the win in relief for the Bisons, working 1.2 scoreless frames, allowing two walks while striking out one.

Mitch Neunborn (0-2) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks, striking out three in 3.2 innings.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs return to Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday, August 19th to take on the Durham Bulls. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 7:05 p.m. and probables pitchers have yet to be announced.

