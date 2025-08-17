Toledo Wins Season Series with Sunday Victory against Columbus

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Columbus Clippers in the series finale of the Triple-A Battle of Ohio with a final score of 7-5. With the win, the Mud Hens moved into first place in the IL West Division and clinched the season series against the Clippers.

Toledo sent Randy Dobnak to the mound to start, entering with a 1-7 record and 6.72 ERA. Columbus countered with Jake Miller, who entered 0-1 with a 5.06 ERA.

The Hens struck early, with the first three batters reaching base. Hao-Yu Lee drew a walk, Trei Cruz singled, and Justyn-Henry Malloy followed with an RBI single to put Toledo on the board.

After a force-out at second left runners on the corners, Ryan Kreidler stepped up and delivered a two-run double to score Jace Jung and Malloy, extending the lead.

The momentum continued in the second inning. Lee singled, and Cruz launched a 104-mph home run to right field, adding two more runs to make it 5-0 after two innings.

Columbus responded in the third. Two singles put runners aboard before a sacrifice fly brought one home, cutting the deficit to 5-1 after three.

Toledo answered back in the fourth. After Lee walked and stole second, a wild pitch moved him to third. A throwing error allowed him to score, pushing the lead to 6-1.

Dobnak exited after five solid innings, finishing with this line: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 4 K. Tyler Mattison entered in relief in the sixth, followed shortly by Drew Sommers.

In the bottom of the sixth, Gage Workman led off with a triple just inside the right-field line, and Andrew Navigato's sacrifice fly brought him home to make it 7-1.

Sommers pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out two. RJ Petit handled the eighth, but Columbus threatened with a walk followed by a two-run homer, trimming Toledo's lead to 7-3. Another single put pressure on the Hens, but they ended the inning without further damage.

In the ninth, Tanner Rainey came on to close. The Clippers rallied again with a leadoff single and a double to put two runners in scoring position. Cleveland's No. 1 prospect, Travis Bazzana, singled to drive in two runs, cutting the deficit to 7-5. But Rainey shut the door, securing the final out and the Mud Hens' victory.

Notables:

Hao-Yu Lee: 3 R, 1 H, .234 AVG

Trei Cruz: 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI, .277 AVG

Ryan Kreidler: 1 H, 2 RBI, .255 AVG

Randy Dobnak: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 4 K

The Mud Hens now travel to Rochester for a six-game series against the Red Wings, beginning Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.







