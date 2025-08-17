Loáisiga Slated for MLB Rehab Assignment

Published on August 17, 2025

MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga is scheduled for a Major League Rehab Assignment with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The RailRiders conclude a series against the Indianapolis Indians at PNC Field today at 1:05 P.M.

Loáisiga, 30, was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to August 3, 2025, with right mid-back tightness. The right-hander appeared on a rehab assignment in May while he worked back from right elbow surgery. He made his 2025 Yankees' debut on May 16, going 0-1 for New York over 30 appearances with a 4.25 ERA, accumulating 25 strikeouts to ten walks over 29.2 innings of work.

He was initially signed as a non-drafted free agent by San Francisco in 2012 and joined the Yankees on a Minor League contract in 2016. Over eight seasons in the Majors, all with New York, Loáisiga has appeared in 193 games and holds a 3.54 ERA.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Buffalo this week for a six-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays top affiliate and returns to PNC Field on August 26 for a pivotal series against the Syracuse Mets.







