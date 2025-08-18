Tides Winning Streak Snapped On Walk-Off

JACKSONVILLE, Fl - The Norfolk Tides (21-22 | 51-65) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (25-19 | 72-47). 6-5, on Sunday night at VyStar Ballpark. The Tides snapped their season-long seven-game winning streak after the Jumbo Shrimp walked them off on a two-run single with two outs in the ninth.

Albert Suárez made start on MLB Rehab Assignment today. He allowed one run in the first inning when he threw a wild pitch with runners on second and third base. Suárez went 3.0 innings, allowing the one run on hit and two walks while striking out a batter. He threw 39 pitches, 23 for strikes.

Jacksonville would score three more runs in the fourth inning, all on a bases loaded double by Shane Sasaki. Norfolk would break up the shutout in the sixth inning on a two-run single by Silas Ardoin to put the Tides down, 4-2.

In the eighth inning, José Barrero blasted a game-tying two-run home run. Norfolk took the lead later in the inning on a bases-loaded walk by Maverick Handley to make it 5-4. Handley led the offense for the Tides in his first game off MLB Rehab assignment, going 2-for-4 with the RBI walk.

Jacksonville prevailed in the ninth, loading the bases and getting the walk-off two-run single Victor Mesa Jr. The Tides head back home Tuesday to host the Charlotte Knights.







