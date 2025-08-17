Mets Fall to Red Wings, 9-4, on Sunday Afternoon

Published on August 17, 2025 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







Rochester, NY - The Syracuse Mets came out of the gates slow in a 9-4 loss to the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday afternoon at Innovative Field.

Rochester (47-70, 20-25) wasted no time to get its offense going, putting up eight runs in the bottom of the first inning. To start the game, Christian Franklin and Nick Schnell singled, then Andrés Chaparro walked to load the bases. With one out, Andrew Pinckney hit a two-run single, putting the Red Wings on top, 2-0. Next, Trey Lipscomb singled, and Francisco Mejia drove in a run with an RBI knock, giving Rochester a 3-0 lead. With the bases loaded, Jackson Cluff hit a grand slam, extending the advantage, 7-0. Later in the inning, Schnell grounded into a force out, scoring Nuñez and stretching the Mets' deficit to 8-0.

Syracuse (62-58, 31-14) scored its first run in the top of the third inning. With one out, Luke Ritter reached second base on a throwing error by the shortstop Nuñez, and scored on an RBI single by Hayden Senger to make it 8-1.

The Red Wings added one more run in the fifth on a Christian Franklin RBI triple, growing their lead to 9-1.

In the top of the eighth, the Mets cut into the lead when Jett Williams walked and came around to score on an RBI single by Ryan Clifford, pulling it to a 9-2 game. Later in the frame, José Azocar tripled to score Clifford and make it 9-3. With Azocar at third, a wild pitch by Andry Lara, allowed him to score and cut the deficit to five, 9-4.

Out of the bullpen, the Mets covered seven and one-third innings and only gave up one run after the first. Justin Garza recorded four outs without allowing a run, and Huascar Brazobán tossed a scoreless third. Jonathan Pintaro pitched the fourth and fifth, only allowing one run. Austin Warren pitched a clean sixth inning, Chris Devenski did the same in the seventh, and Richard Lovelady tossed a scoreless eighth.

Syracuse starts a six-game series with the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







