Baker Perfect, Elko Hits Two Homers, Knights Come up Short
Published on August 16, 2025 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights received some outstanding individual performances on Saturday night. Dru Baker went 4-for-4 and finished a triple shy of the cycle while Tim Elko finished 3-for-5 with a pair of Home Runs. Unfortunately, it was not enough to top the Memphis Redbirds and the Knights lost their fourth straight by a final score of 9-6.
The Redbirds used a three-run first inning to take an early lead. Baker quickly leveled the score in his first at-bat with a three-run Home Run to left-centerfield. Memphis countered with two runs in the top of the third and Elko's first Home Run of the night, a solo shot to right field, brought Charlotte to within a run at 5-4.
Neither team scored during the middle innings but when the next run came across it was in the bottom of the eighth and knotted the game up 5-5. Memphis responded with a pair of two-run Homers in the top of the ninth and Charlotte was held to one run in the bottom half. It came on Elko's second round-tripper of the contest.
Jairo Iriarte and Zach Franklin combined for three shutout frames in relief of the Knights starting pitcher Duncan Davitt. Bryan Ramos extended his reach base streak to 15 straight games with a 2-for-4 evening that included a double.
The homestand wraps up on Sunday evening with Game Six of the series scheduled for 5:05pm ET.
