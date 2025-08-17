Middle Innings Power RailRiders past Indianapolis

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Indianapolis Indians 11-5 Saturday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders scored a combined nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings to pull away from the Indians and remain tied atop the International League standings.

The Indians opened the offense in the top of the first against Yankees #12 Prospect Brendan Beck. Nick Solak hit an RBI single to left, scoring Ji Hwan Bae for a 1-0 edge. Indianapolis extended the advantage in the second on an Alika Williams solo homer for a two-score lead.

The RailRiders answered back in the bottom of the second against MLB Pipeline's #7 Prospect Bubba Chandler. After Braden Shewmake singled, Andrew Velazquez doubled to cut the deficit to one.

Indianapolis regained a two-run edge in the fourth when Matt Frazier scored on a Brett Sullivan triple.

In the home half of the frame, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre brought all nine batters to the plate, scoring three runs in the inning to take the lead. Jorbit Vivas walked, and Yankees #26 Prospect T.J. Rumfield singled to put runners on the corners. With one out, Yankees #4 Prospect Spencer Jones smoked a four-seam fastball 114.4 MPH off the bat for an RBI single to climb within one. Bryan De La Cruz's second hit of the game plated Rumfield to tie the game at three. Jeimer Candelario and Shewmake worked consecutive walks, allowing Jones to score for a 4-3 advantage.

The RailRiders exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fifth. Velazquez led off with a double, and Vivas and Rumfield walked to load the bases for the third consecutive inning. With no one out, Jones worked a four-pitch walk to put SWB ahead two. Jose Rojas and De La Cruz hit back-to-back doubles, giving the RailRiders a 9-3 lead. Later in the inning, Omar Martinez singled home De La Cruz for a seven-run cushion.

In the top of the seventh, Alika Williams walked, and Brett Sullivan doubled before Jase Bowen and Tsung-Che Cheng pulled Indianapolis to within five on consecutive RBI groundouts.

A pitch hit Candelario, and Shewmake doubled to put runners in scoring position with one out in the seventh. Velazquez plated the RailRiders' eleventh run with an infield single to build a six-run advantage to cap the scoring.

De La Cruz was 3-for-6 with three RBIs, and Velazquez was 3-for-5 with two runs batted in. Jones and Rojas each had two hits and two RBIs. Vivas extended his consecutive on-base streak to 22 games with his first of four walks in the second.

Beck (6-1) tossed 5.0 frames, allowing three runs on five hits. Chandler (5-6) worked 3.1 innings, surrendering four runs on six hits, striking out five.

The RailRiders conclude their series with Indianapolis on Sunday at PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Erick Leal (7-9) will face Indianapolis pitcher Drake Fellows (7-4). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com .

