Van Belle Earns Third Straight Win as Bulls Beat Sounds 7-5

Published on August 16, 2025 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - Brian Van Belle worked into the seventh inning to record his third win in three starts since he was acquired, leading the Durham Bulls past the Nashville Sounds 7-5 before a paid attendance of 8,522 at the DBAP on Saturday night.

Van Belle (W, 3-0), who was acquired by the Tampa Bay Rays from the Cincinnati Reds the day before the trading deadline, went 6 2/3 innings, fanning eight while permitting four runs notched his third straight win for the Bulls (24-17).

Nashville (20-24) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first before the Bulls scored four times against local Cary, NC native Josh Maciejewski (L, 2-4). Kameron Misner and Tristan Peters singled ahead of a walk to Tre Morgan before Dom Keegan doubled to left to score two. After a strikeout, Matt Thaiss squeezed a two-run single into right field to cap Durham's biggest offensive inning since August 5th.

The Bulls tacked on two runs in the fifth thanks to a two-run single by Jamie Westbrook, then Keegan singled home a run in the sixth to cap Durham's scoring.

Eric Orze allowed a run over his 1 1/3 innings, before Kodi Whitley (S, 2) recorded the save with a scoreless ninth.

How It Happened: For the second straight game, the Bulls loaded the bases with none out in the first inning. Friday night, the Bulls only mustered a sac fly and one run, but on Saturday, Durham scored four times against Maciejewski, who threw 34 pitches in the opening frame.

Walking Tre: Tre Morgan walked each of his first four plate appearances on Saturday night before he was retired by Nashville catcher Nick Kahle in the eighth, who entered the game as a position player to pitch the final inning for Nashville. Kahle's pitches in the perfect frame ranged from 36 to 89mph.

What's Next: Yoniel Curet (0-2, 5.40) is slated to start the homestand finale Sunday at 5:05 PM ET against Carlos Rodriguez (3-3, 4.19).







International League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.