Jacksonville Loses Fifth-Straight to Norfolk

Published on August 16, 2025 under International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite bringing the potential go-ahead run to the plate in the seventh, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Norfolk Tides 7-4, Saturday night at VyStar Ballpark in front of 5,904 fans.

Norfolk (51-64, 21-21) opened the scoring in the first. Reed Trimble, Maverick Handley, and Emmanuel Rivera led off the inning with three consecutive singles. Vimael Machín grounded into a double play that scored Trimble for the Tides' first run of the contest.

The Tides extended their lead to 5-0 in the third. Trimble led off with a double, followed by a walk by Handley. Rivera knocked in both runners with a double, pushing the advantage to 3-0. Machín walked, putting runners on first and second. Two batters later, Terrin Vavra singled plating Rivera, and Machín advanced to third. Livan Soto followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Machín, giving the Tides a five-run advantage.

Jacksonville (71-47, 24-19) scored their first run in the sixth. Matthew Etzel doubled to lead off the inning. Following a strikeout, Jack Winkler plated Etzel with an RBI single.

The Jumbo Shrimp narrowed their deficit to just one run in the seventh. Tony Bullard led off with a walk and Brian Navarreto singled. A double steal put runners on second and third. Jonny Olmstead singled plating both runners making the score 5-3. A stolen base coupled with a throwing error advanced Olmstead to third. Shane Sasaki walked and with runners on first and third, Etzel drove in Olmstead with a sac fly, cutting the deficit to one.

Norfolk added two more runs in the eighth. Soto walked and scored on a two-run homer from Jordyn Adams (5) widening the lead to three.

Gates open at 4:05 p.m. for Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday! Join the Jumbo Shrimp by the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza gate for a 20-minute, pre-game catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open. Come out and meet your favorite Hawaiian princess and the princess with the longest hair around for Princess Day, presented by Boeing.

Jacksonville and Norfolk conclude the series with Sunday's 5:05 p.m. first pitch. RHP Morgan McSweeney (3-0, 1.34 ERA ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Albert Suarez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make a rehab start for the Tides. Television coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. on the FanDuel Sports Network, FanDuel Sports App, Bally Live, MLB.tv and MiLB.tv. Radio coverage begins at 4:50 p.m. ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.







