Jonah Tong Dominates in Triple-A Debut as Syracuse Beats Rochester, 5-0, on Saturday Night
Published on August 16, 2025 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Rochester, NY - Jonah Tong's electric Triple-A debut helped lead the Syracuse Mets to a 5-0 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday night at Innovative Field. The win snaps Syracuse's three-game losing streak, and the Mets remain in first place in the International League second half standings.
After five scoreless innings between Syracuse (62-57, 31-13) and Rochester (46-70, 19-25), the Mets broke open the scoring in the top of the sixth inning. Jett Williams led off the frame with a triple, and Ryan Clifford ripped an RBI single into right field to put Syracuse ahead, 1-0.
In the eighth, the Mets added some cushion to their lead. To begin the inning, Jared Young was hit by a pitch and Clifford drew a walk. With two men on, José Azocar knocked in Young with a single to right field and extended the lead, 2-0. Next, Yonny Hernandez was intentionally walked to load the bases for Luis De Los Santos, who drove in a pair with a two-run single, giving Syracuse a 4-0 lead. Then, with runners on the corners, Joey Meneses grounded into a double-play, scoring Hernandez and making it a 5-0 ballgame.
In his first Triple-A start, Tong pitched five and two-thirds scoreless innings, only allowed three hits, and struck out nine batters. Out of the bullpen, Kevin Herget struck out all four batters he faced, and Dylan Ross finished the game with two clean innings and three strikeouts.
Syracuse ends its six-game series with Rochester on Sunday afternoon with game six. Right-hander Justin Hagenman is scheduled to start for the Mets opposite right-hander Adrian Sampson for the Red Wings. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Mets pitcher Jonah Tong
(Kylie Richelle)
