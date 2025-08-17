Six-Run Fifth Sinks Indians, 11-5

MOOSIC, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders scored nine unanswered runs en route to an 11-5 victory over the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday night at PNC Field.

After taking a 4-3 lead in the fourth, the RailRiders (31-13, 69-47) broke the game open with a six-run fifth inning, taking advantage of a single, three doubles and three walks issued by Indians reliever Beau Burrows.

Ji Hwan Bae opened the scoring with a lead-off single and stolen base in the first, coming home on Nick Solak's RBI knock. Back at it in the second, Alika Williams launched his sixth home run of the season off Brendan Beck (W, 6-1). The shot was his fourth in August, matching his four-homer month with Indy in July 2023.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered back in the bottom half of the second with a Braden Shewmake single and an Andrew Velazquez RBI double. The Indians (27-17, 69-49) responded in the fourth with Brett Sullivan's stand-up triple that plated Matt Fraizer, but the RailRiders countered with three runs in the home half, highlighted by a pair of RBI singles and a bases-loaded walk.

Indianapolis pushed across two in the seventh before Velazquez capped the scoring with another RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

In his first career start against the RailRiders, Bubba Chandler (L, 5-6) tossed 3.1 innings, yielding three runs on six hits with five punchouts. Chandler walked five batters in the effort, matching his career-high last set at Toledo on September 4, 2024. The Indians' pitching staff surrendered twelve walks, their highest of the season since walking ten batters on June 5 at Memphis.

The Indians and RailRiders are set to meet tomorrow at 1:05 PM for the series finale at PNC Field. RHP Drake Fellows (7-4, 4.64) will start for Indianapolis and RHP Erick Leal (7-9, 5.93) will counter for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.







