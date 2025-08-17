Bats Clinch Series Victory over Stripers, Win 6-3

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Louisville Bats grabbed a series victory over the Gwinnett Stripers with a 6-3 win in game five. This is the first series on the road the Bats have won this season, as they have taken four of the first five games against Gwinnett.

The Bats started the scoring in the second inning. Ryan Vilade came into the game hitting .500 in the series (7-14). He stayed hot with a one-out double in his first at-bat off Stripers starter Jhancarlos Lara (L, 0-2). This hit moved Christian Encarnacion-Strand to third, who reached on a walk. Davis Wendzel made it two nights in a row where he drove in the first runs of the game. Last night was a two-run home run and tonight, a two RBI double that gave Louisville an early 2-0 lead.

Jared Lyons made his first start with the Bats after getting called up from Double-A. He threw a solid first but had some problems in the second frame. He surrendered a solo home run to Eddys Leonard. Then, after three straight walks, Jesus Bastidas lined a single into left field for two RBI, and Gwinnett took a 3-2 advantage.

The Bats came soaring back in the fifth inning. Sal Stewart got hit by a pitch and Will Benson drew a walk to put two runners on with no outs. This ended the night for Lara with Anderson Pilar coming on to pitch. Rece Hinds drove in Stewart with a single, then stole second on the next pitch. On the throw down from catcher Jason Delay, the ball went off Hinds' arm and bounced into left field. Benson scored, and Hinds took third on the bizarre play. Encarnacion-Stand hit a ball off the center field wall that scored Hinds, and he scored off another single by Wendzel. Louisville snagged four runs in the frame and led 6-3.

Lyons tossed two more innings after the second and didn't allow any more damage. In the fifth, the Bats pulled Lyons and moved to Lyon Richardson (W, 5-0). The Stripers got two runners on base in the fifth and sixth innings but failed to bring any home both times.

Richardson tossed two frames, and Zach Maxwell came on to pitch in the eighth. He threw a scoreless inning, and Buck Farmer (S, 5) finished the game with only nine pitches thrown and grabbed the save in the ninth.

Wendzel ended the night going 2-for-3 with three RBI. Vilade and Hinds both had two hits on the night, with Hinds grabbing an RBI.

The Bats (53-66, 21-23 second half) will meet the Stripers (48-70, 19-24 second half) for the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch will be at 1:05 p.m. with Nick Curran on the call on Sports Talk 790.







