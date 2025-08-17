Red Wings Blanked by Mets Saturday Night

Published on August 16, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings and Syracuse Mets faced off for the fifth game of the series on the night of beloved General Manager Dan Mason's Hall of Fame Induction. Looking to clinch a series victory, the Wings fell to the Mets, 5-0. LF Christian Franklin collected two hits, including a double, and RHP Kyle Luckham earned the fourth quality start of the week for Wings starters, delivering six innings of one-run ball.

The Mets threatened with a two-out rally in the top of the second inning but would be denied due to some stellar defense. After a hit-by-pitch and a single, 2B Luke Ritter lifted a high fly ball into right field, but RF Nick Schnell reached over the wall and brought the ball back, denying the Mets the first runs of the game.

Syracuse plated the first run of the game in the top of the sixth inning. CF Jett Williams led off the inning by sending a triple into right field, and two batters later, LF Ryan Clifford lined a single into right field, giving the Mets the 1-0 lead.

The Mets added some insurance runs in the top of the eighth inning. A hit by pitch and a six-pitch walk put two runners on with nobody out. RF José Azocar laced a single into center to plate one run, followed by 3B Luis De Los Santos lining another single, this time into right field and scoring two more runs. The next batter, former Red Wing 1B Joey Meneses, bounced into a double play to bring in another run, giving Syracuse the 5-0 advantage.

The Wings headed into the bottom of the ninth trying to mount a five-run comeback, but would be shut down 1-2-3 to close out the 5-0 loss to Syracuse. This is the 10th time Rochester has been shut out this season.

RHP Kyle Luckham took the mound for Saturday night's duel against Syracuse. The Arizona State product hurled 6.0 innings of one-run ball on four hits while striking out four Mets in the process. RHP Holden Powell was the first reliever to appear out of the bullpen, tossing 0.2 innings while walking two, hitting another, and striking out one. LHP Garrett Davila came on to close the seventh inning, striking out the leadoff hitter to leave the bases loaded. The southpaw came back out for the eighth but did not record an out, hitting one batter and walking the other. RHP Eduardo Salazar pitched the eighth and ninth innings, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out three.

RHP Kyle Luckham is Saturday night's Player of the Game. The California native earned the team's fourth quality start of the series, delivering 6.0 innings and allowing one run on four hits while striking out four batters. The righty made his first Red Wing start since 4/26 at Buffalo and owns a 0.82 ERA (1 ER/11 IP) while striking out seven batters across his only two Triple-A appearances this season.

The Wings will look to get back on track on Sunday afternoon for the final game of the series. Rochester will send RHP Adrian Sampson to the hill for his second start of the six-game set. First pitch is slated for 1:05 PM at Innovative Field.







