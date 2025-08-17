Clutch Homers Push Memphis Past Charlotte for Series Win

Published on August 16, 2025 under International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with a 9-6 win on Saturday night at Truist Field.

Left fielder Michael Siani smacked a go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning. Two batters later, third baseman JJ Wetherholt smacked a two-run home of his own to break the game open. First baseman Blaze Jordan gave Memphis an early lead with a three-run first-inning blast, his second with the Redbirds.

Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson allowed four runs on four hits, walked three and struck out five in 4.0 innings pitched on Saturday night. MLB Rehabber John King pitched a perfect inning in the first appearance of his assignment.

With the win, Memphis has won four consecutive games to take the series.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 19 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

