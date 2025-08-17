Clutch Homers Push Memphis Past Charlotte for Series Win
Published on August 16, 2025 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with a 9-6 win on Saturday night at Truist Field.
Left fielder Michael Siani smacked a go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning. Two batters later, third baseman JJ Wetherholt smacked a two-run home of his own to break the game open. First baseman Blaze Jordan gave Memphis an early lead with a three-run first-inning blast, his second with the Redbirds.
Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson allowed four runs on four hits, walked three and struck out five in 4.0 innings pitched on Saturday night. MLB Rehabber John King pitched a perfect inning in the first appearance of his assignment.
With the win, Memphis has won four consecutive games to take the series.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 19 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from August 16, 2025
- Bauers, Zamora Homer in Sounds Saturday Night Loss - Nashville Sounds
- Red Wings Blanked by Mets Saturday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Loses Fifth-Straight to Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Six-Run Fifth Sinks Indians, 11-5 - Indianapolis Indians
- Middle Innings Power RailRiders past Indianapolis - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jonah Tong Dominates in Triple-A Debut as Syracuse Beats Rochester, 5-0, on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Clinch Series Victory over Stripers, Win 6-3 - Louisville Bats
- Clutch Homers Push Memphis Past Charlotte for Series Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Abel Sets Franchise Record with 11 Strikeouts, But Saints Walked-Off in 4-3 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Norfolk Extends Winning Streak To Seven - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Hot Start Not Enough against Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Baker Perfect, Elko Hits Two Homers, Knights Come up Short - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Allow Four Runs in Fifth, Lose 6-3 to Louisville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Van Belle Earns Third Straight Win as Bulls Beat Sounds 7-5 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Score Ten Unanswered Runs to Blow by Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- August 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Worcester Red Sox - Iowa Cubs
- Twins Number 9 Ranked Prospect, Connor Prielipp, Latest Call up to St. Paul - St. Paul Saints
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 16, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 16 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Clutch Homers Push Memphis Past Charlotte for Series Win
- Redbirds Fight for Friday Night Extra-Inning Win at Knights
- Church Smacks Late Two-Run Homer in Comeback Win
- Jordan Leads Blazing Memphis Bats to Win at Charlotte
- Redbirds Fall in High-Scoring Series Opener at Knights