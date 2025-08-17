Mud Hens Battle in Front of Sellout Crowd But Fall Short, 4-3, to Clippers

Published on August 16, 2025 under International League (IL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens came up just short in front of a sellout crowd at Fifth Third Field on Saturday, August 16, falling 4-3 to the Columbus Clippers. First pitch was thrown at 7:05 p.m.

The Mud Hens offense wasted no time getting started, as Hao-Yu Lee opened the bottom of the first with a sharp single to left. Columbus struck first in the second when Jhonkensy Noel jumped on the first pitch for a solo home run, putting the Clippers ahead 1-0. Toledo quickly answered back in the home half of the frame. Eduardo Valencia ripped a triple into the gap and came home on an Andrew Navigato sacrifice fly to even the score at 1-1.

After a weather delay paused play until 9:15 p.m., the Clippers regained the lead in the third on a Travis Bazzana triple and a sacrifice fly, making it 2-1. But the Toledo defense kept things close in the seventh, turning a smooth 4-6-3 double play.

Momentum swung in the Mud Hens' favor in the bottom of the seventh. Max Anderson lined a leadoff double, Navigato worked a walk, and both runners came around to score on a clutch two-run double from Tomás Nido to give Toledo a 3-2 lead. Lee kept the inning alive with his second hit of the game.

Columbus managed to rally late, plating two runs in the ninth on a single by Kahlil Watson to sneak back in front, 4-3.

Nick Margevicius got the start for Toledo, working two innings with one hit allowed and two strikeouts. The bullpen kept the game tight, with strong relief appearances from Geoff Hartlieb, Matt Seelinger, Chase Lee, and Codi Heuer. Lee was credited with a hold, while Heuer took the loss.

The Toledo Mud Hens will look to bounce back and finish the series strong against the Columbus Clippers on Sunday, August 17, at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m.

Notables:

Hao-Yu Lee (2-4)

Eduardo Valencia (1-4, 3B, R)







