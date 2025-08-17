Mud Hens Battle in Front of Sellout Crowd But Fall Short, 4-3, to Clippers
Published on August 16, 2025 under International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens came up just short in front of a sellout crowd at Fifth Third Field on Saturday, August 16, falling 4-3 to the Columbus Clippers. First pitch was thrown at 7:05 p.m.
The Mud Hens offense wasted no time getting started, as Hao-Yu Lee opened the bottom of the first with a sharp single to left. Columbus struck first in the second when Jhonkensy Noel jumped on the first pitch for a solo home run, putting the Clippers ahead 1-0. Toledo quickly answered back in the home half of the frame. Eduardo Valencia ripped a triple into the gap and came home on an Andrew Navigato sacrifice fly to even the score at 1-1.
After a weather delay paused play until 9:15 p.m., the Clippers regained the lead in the third on a Travis Bazzana triple and a sacrifice fly, making it 2-1. But the Toledo defense kept things close in the seventh, turning a smooth 4-6-3 double play.
Momentum swung in the Mud Hens' favor in the bottom of the seventh. Max Anderson lined a leadoff double, Navigato worked a walk, and both runners came around to score on a clutch two-run double from Tomás Nido to give Toledo a 3-2 lead. Lee kept the inning alive with his second hit of the game.
Columbus managed to rally late, plating two runs in the ninth on a single by Kahlil Watson to sneak back in front, 4-3.
Nick Margevicius got the start for Toledo, working two innings with one hit allowed and two strikeouts. The bullpen kept the game tight, with strong relief appearances from Geoff Hartlieb, Matt Seelinger, Chase Lee, and Codi Heuer. Lee was credited with a hold, while Heuer took the loss.
The Toledo Mud Hens will look to bounce back and finish the series strong against the Columbus Clippers on Sunday, August 17, at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m.
Notables:
Hao-Yu Lee (2-4)
Eduardo Valencia (1-4, 3B, R)
International League Stories from August 16, 2025
- Mud Hens Battle in Front of Sellout Crowd But Fall Short, 4-3, to Clippers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bauers, Zamora Homer in Sounds Saturday Night Loss - Nashville Sounds
- Red Wings Blanked by Mets Saturday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Loses Fifth-Straight to Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Six-Run Fifth Sinks Indians, 11-5 - Indianapolis Indians
- Middle Innings Power RailRiders past Indianapolis - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jonah Tong Dominates in Triple-A Debut as Syracuse Beats Rochester, 5-0, on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Clinch Series Victory over Stripers, Win 6-3 - Louisville Bats
- Clutch Homers Push Memphis Past Charlotte for Series Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Abel Sets Franchise Record with 11 Strikeouts, But Saints Walked-Off in 4-3 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Norfolk Extends Winning Streak To Seven - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Hot Start Not Enough against Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Baker Perfect, Elko Hits Two Homers, Knights Come up Short - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Allow Four Runs in Fifth, Lose 6-3 to Louisville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Van Belle Earns Third Straight Win as Bulls Beat Sounds 7-5 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Score Ten Unanswered Runs to Blow by Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- August 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Worcester Red Sox - Iowa Cubs
- Twins Number 9 Ranked Prospect, Connor Prielipp, Latest Call up to St. Paul - St. Paul Saints
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 16, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 16 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Mud Hens Stories
- Mud Hens Battle in Front of Sellout Crowd But Fall Short, 4-3, to Clippers
- Mud Hens Tally Two Homers and Six Doubles in 7-2 Victory
- Toledo Bounces Back in Thursday Win against Columbus
- Cruz Singles in Wednesday Evening Loss to Columbus
- Mud Hens Win with Walk-Off Grand Slam